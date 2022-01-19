LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Valentine Insurance Agency (Valentine) of Moberly, MO. Valentine is the 5th acquisition in December and the 48th acquisition in 2021. The team of 6 will remain under the leadership of John Cochran, President. The agency currently reports $1.3 million in annualized revenues.
Cochran said, "Valentine Insurance Group has been serving the Moberly community for over 56 years. We take pride in protecting our clients and our new union with AssuredPartners will only strengthen those values."
AssuredPartners Regional President, Randy Russell, stated, "The strategic growth in this region is exciting. We are motivated to expand operations that will allow us to enhance our capabilities and client offerings."
"At AssuredPartners we're not just in the insurance business, we are in the business of developing strong, lasting relationships," said Randy Larsen, President of Retail. "With this acquisition, we have gained an organization whose vision and values align strongly with what AssuredPartners stands for. We are thrilled to have them on our team."
For more information on Valentine Insurance Group, please visit: http://www.valentineinsagency.com
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
