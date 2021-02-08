LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners announced today that Andrew Krasner has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President effective February 8, 2020. Andrew will be responsible for driving AssuredPartners financial strategy and performance while working closely with AssuredPartners Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tom Riley, and broader leadership team.
Most recently, Krasner was the Global Treasurer and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Willis Towers Watson. In this role, Andrew was responsible for all aspects of Willis Towers Watson's Treasury function as well as the company's global M&A and strategic investment activity.
Andrew Krasner stated, "I am excited to join an organization which has experienced such tremendous growth, demonstrates commitment to its clients and colleagues and has such a remarkable culture. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to bring a strategic financial perspective to the organization."
"We are looking forward to Andrew's ability to drive the company's future financial success," stated CEO Tom Riley. "Andrew will partner across all platforms to help advance the company's strategic objectives. We are excited about having him join the team and he will be a great addition to our leadership team."
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC.
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and founded by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU's) across the United States and in England. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $1.6 billion in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States with over 190 offices in 34 states in addition to London and Belgium. For more information, please contact Jamie Reinert, Director of Marketing and Communications, at 513-624-1779 or jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 513-624-1779, jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com
SOURCE AssuredPartners