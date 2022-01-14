LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners is pleased to announce that Mark Hammond has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 2, 2022. Mark will be responsible for propelling AssuredPartners' financial planning, analyzing financial performance and implementation of financial strategies. He will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jim Henderson, and work closely with the broader executive team.
Mr. Hammond comes to AssuredPartners with over 30 years of experience in finance and over 20 years dedicated to the insurance industry in both domestic and global affairs. He most recently held the role of Deputy CFO at Chubb Group. Prior to that he held the roles of Global Treasurer for Chubb Group and CFO for Chubb European Group based in London. In these roles, he was responsible for setting functional strategy, financial planning, capital management and debt capital markets along with responsibility for treasury and tax operations.
Mark Hammond stated, "It's an exciting time at AssuredPartners and I am thrilled to join an organization that is continuing its momentum as one of the fastest growing insurance brokers in the country. I look forwarding to getting started and working with the rest of the leadership team."
"Mark will be a great addition to the leadership team and will work to execute the company's priorities, accelerate growth and augment our financial structure. He is an accomplished leader, and his significant financial experience and knowledge are a major asset that will add to the future success of AssuredPartners," said CEO Jim Henderson.
"We are pleased to welcome Mark to AssuredPartners. His expertise in the insurance industry leverages the company for greater financial growth and sustainability. Having such experience will add insight to our growing business model and continue to enhance the company overall," said Randy Larsen, President.
Paul Vredenburg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Acquisitions Officer (CAO) said, "Mark will be a key voice as we continue to build a cohesive tone of collaboration at the top of AssuredPartners. Mark will work closely across all business functions to provide sound financial guidance regarding execution of our operational, acquisition and integration strategy."
