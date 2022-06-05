World Allergy Organization emphasizes integrated care of asthma and airway allergies
MILWAUKEE, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Allergy Organization (WAO), serving its membership of professional allergy/immunology societies around the world, launches World Allergy Week, from June 5 to 11. The most common chronic diseases in humans are allergic airway diseases of the respiratory system.
"Allergies and asthma often occur together. Upper airway diseases may worsen asthma. It is essential to diagnose and treat them together," according to Yoon-Seok Chang, MD, PhD, of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Korea, who is Chair of World Allergy Week 2022.
Research reports up to 38% of asthma cases in patients with allergic rhinitis. Nasal symptoms present in patients with asthma can be as high as 85%. Asthma affects over 350 million people worldwide, and allergic rhinitis affects between 10% and 50% of the population, depending on geographic location. Other allergic airway diseases include chronic rhinosinusitis, chronic cough, eosinophilic bronchitis, and allergic bronchopulmonary mycosis (ABPM).
"House dust mites, molds, and pollens, and other airborne allergens which enter the body through the nose, can trigger inflammation in more than one part of the airways," according to Motohiro Ebisawa, MD, PhD, Sagamihara National Hospital, Sagamihara, Japan, who is President of WAO.
Persons with sensitivity to these triggers can experience an allergic reaction with symptoms such as breathing difficulty, wheezing, coughing, and phlegm. Both asthma and allergic rhinitis affect sleep, ability to concentrate, school or work performance, social life, recreation and sports, and other aspects of quality of life.
Presentations by international experts during a complimentary webinar will describe the similar inflammation process that asthma allergic airway diseases have. They will also discuss the latest treatments and management approaches that, along with avoidance of triggers, can help patients breathe better and lead a normal life. Special topics also will include biodiversity, global issues, and unmet needs regarding allergic airway diseases.
WAO will host the webinar, "Breathe Better: The Asthma and Allergy Connection", on June 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT (New York) with a live question-and-answer session. Click here to search for your corresponding local time: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/converter-classic.html.
Find more details about the WAO webinar at: http://www.worldallergyweek.org.
To find a professional allergy/immunology member society of WAO in your country or region, visit http://www.worldallergy.org/about-wao/member-societies.
