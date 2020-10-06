MEXICO CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2020 decreased 58.6% when compared to September 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 48.7% in Mexico, 47.9% in Puerto Rico and 86.2% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2020 and from September 1 through September 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Mexico

2,219,687

1,139,377

(48.7)


25,783,861

11,548,726

(55.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,288,816

820,718

(36.3)


12,367,374

6,133,129

(50.4)

International Traffic

930,871

318,659

(65.8)


13,416,487

5,415,597

(59.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

571,010

297,505

(47.9)


7,072,180

3,505,793

(50.4)

Domestic Traffic

513,775

288,157

(43.9)


6,315,138

3,265,711

(48.3)

International Traffic

57,235

9,348

(83.7)


757,042

240,082

(68.3)

Colombia

1,013,803

140,005

(86.2)


8,807,551

2,821,728

(68.0)

Domestic Traffic

866,614

132,278

(84.7)


7,457,666

2,411,973

(67.7)

International Traffic

147,189

7,727

(94.8)


1,349,885

409,755

(69.6)

Total Traffic

3,804,500

1,576,887

(58.6)


41,663,592

17,876,247

(57.1)

Domestic Traffic

2,669,205

1,241,153

(53.5)


26,140,178

11,810,813

(54.8)

International Traffic

1,135,295

335,734

(70.4)


15,523,414

6,065,434

(60.9)

Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, were suspended by the Colombian government starting March 23, 2020. This suspension has been extended through August 31, 2020, with exceptions for humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure. Similarly, domestic air travel in Colombia was suspended starting March 25, 2020. Consequently, ASUR's commercial aviation operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera de Medellín, José María Córdova de Rionegro, Los Garzones de Montería, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carepa, El Caraño de Quibdó and Las Brujas de Corozal airports were suspended starting as of such dates.

The Colombian government allowed domestic flights to resume on July 1, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with low levels of contagion. The Colombian government has delegated to municipal administrations the power to request approval from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Aerocivil (the aeronautical authority in Colombia) to resume domestic flights from or to their municipalities. As a result, both municipalities involved would be required to agree in order to restart such domestic flights.

In full compliance with the implementation of biosafety protocols contained in Resolution 1054 issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia in 2020, the airports José María Córdova in Rionegro, Olaya Herrera in Medellin and Los Garzones in Monteria, have restarted commercial passenger flights beginning September 1, 2020 within the initial phase of gradual connectivity announced by the civil aeronautical authorities of Colombia. In addition, Carepa and Quibdó airports resumed operations on September 21, while Corozal airport restarted operations on October 2, 2020.

Mexico Passenger Traffic








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,288,816

820,718

(36.3)


12,367,374

6,133,129

(50.4)

CUN

Cancun

701,857

549,834

(21.7)


6,703,534

3,500,852

(47.8)

CZM

Cozumel

11,395

1,779

(84.4)


147,802

46,371

(68.6)

HUX

Huatulco

52,827

25,199

(52.3)


575,881

213,884

(62.9)

MID

Merida

199,913

85,701

(57.1)


1,883,658

856,952

(54.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,436

4,034

(61.3)


105,315

44,532

(57.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

79,363

31,498

(60.3)


740,248

372,158

(49.7)

TAP

Tapachula

27,768

24,100

(13.2)


269,869

184,322

(31.7)

VER

Veracruz

110,206

50,236

(54.4)


1,035,408

481,159

(53.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

95,051

48,337

(49.1)


905,659

432,899

(52.2)

International Traffic

930,871

318,659

(65.8)


13,416,487

5,415,597

(59.6)

CUN

Cancun

889,419

304,003

(65.8)


12,671,074

5,032,366

(60.3)

CZM

Cozumel

9,085

6,746

(25.7)


286,592

154,203

(46.2)

HUX

Huatulco

974

342

(64.9)


107,659

78,361

(27.2)

MID

Merida

13,588

912

(93.3)


157,264

66,319

(57.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

507

116

(77.1)


5,987

2,267

(62.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

8,804

3,576

(59.4)


109,149

46,641

(57.3)

TAP

Tapachula

827

496

(40.0)


10,295

5,343

(48.1)

VER

Veracruz

5,797

987

(83.0)


52,349

18,282

(65.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,870

1,481

(20.8)


16,118

11,815

(26.7)

Mexico Total Traffic

2,219,687

1,139,377

(48.7)


25,783,861

11,548,726

(55.2)

CUN

Cancun

1,591,276

853,837

(46.3)


19,374,608

8,533,218

(56.0)

CZM

Cozumel

20,480

8,525

(58.4)


434,394

200,574

(53.8)

HUX

Huatulco

53,801

25,541

(52.5)


683,540

292,245

(57.2)

MID

Merida

213,501

86,613

(59.4)


2,040,922

923,271

(54.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,943

4,150

(62.1)


111,302

46,799

(58.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

88,167

35,074

(60.2)


849,397

418,799

(50.7)

TAP

Tapachula

28,595

24,596

(14.0)


280,164

189,665

(32.3)

VER

Veracruz

116,003

51,223

(55.8)


1,087,757

499,441

(54.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

96,921

49,818

(48.6)


921,777

444,714

(51.8)










US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

SJU Total

571,010

297,505

(47.9)


7,072,180

3,505,793

(50.4)

Domestic Traffic

513,775

288,157

(43.9)


6,315,138

3,265,711

(48.3)

International Traffic

57,235

9,348

(83.7)


757,042

240,082

(68.3)










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

866,614

132,278

(84.7)


7,457,666

2,411,973

(67.7)

MDE

Rionegro

626,731

82,497

(86.8)


5,409,532

1,707,765

(68.4)

EOH

Medellin

93,303

29,045

(68.9)


801,648

274,932

(65.7)

MTR

Monteria

86,707

14,842

(82.9)


734,571

274,719

(62.6)

APO

Carepa

20,026

1,817

(90.9)


163,387

52,454

(67.9)

UIB

Quibdo

32,479

4,063

(87.5)


279,172

88,757

(68.2)

CZU

Corozal

7,368

14

(99.8)


69,356

13,346

(80.8)

International Traffic

147,189

7,727

(94.8)


1,349,885

409,755

(69.6)

MDE

Rionegro

147,189

7,727

(94.8)


1,349,885

409,755

(69.6)

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Total Traffic Colombia

1,013,803

140,005

(86.2)


8,807,551

2,821,728

(68.0)

MDE

Rionegro

773,920

90,224

(88.3)


6,759,417

2,117,520

(68.7)

EOH

Medellin

93,303

29,045

(68.9)


801,648

274,932

(65.7)

MTR

Monteria

86,707

14,842

(82.9)


734,571

274,719

(62.6)

APO

Carepa

20,026

1,817

(90.9)


163,387

52,454

(67.9)

UIB

Quibdo

32,479

4,063

(87.5)


279,172

88,757

(68.2)

CZU

Corozal

7,368

14

(99.8)


69,356

13,346

(80.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:




ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx  

susan@inspirgroup.com  

 

