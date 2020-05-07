DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, a leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced that Asurint has gone live with BillingPlatform. BillingPlatform gives Asurint a fully automated billing solution that streamlines their extensive credit reporting business and helps them to scale as their business grows.
Asurint brings a unique technology-focused perspective to background checks, which helps improve the hiring process for both recruiters and candidates. Asurint delivers pre-employment background screening solutions that can be customized to fit an organization's hiring requirements including criminal history, drug testing and medical services, employment verifications and motor vehicle records. Previously, billing and invoicing were all done through a manual, time-consuming spreadsheet-based system. BillingPlatform has fully automated that process, aggregating and normalizing rated usage data, creating invoices, and integrating with Avalara taxation software. By implementing BillingPlatform, Asurint anticipates a reduction in associated operating expenses and will be able to deliver a uniquely personalized customer experience.
BillingPlatform is the industry leading cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises, like Asurint, to automate revenue management processes. Companies have the ability to support any billing model, customized for each customer situation, and automate the entire monetization process from product conception through revenue recognition, all on a single platform. Companies can leverage the power of the platform to align BillingPlatform with their unique and ever-evolving needs through configuration vs. code. BillingPlatform's flexible, comprehensive solution delivers the control and accuracy needed to eliminate manual processes, scale as the business grows, and provide an unmatched customer experience.
"We chose BillingPlatform because they created a flexible, versatile billing solution that helps improve and streamline our financial processes after years of using our home-grown system," said Brent Sisson, Chief Financial Officer at Asurint. "Their platform will make Asurint's invoice process easy for both the accounting team and our clients, and only enhances the unparalleled support and service we already offer that keep our clients happy. Asurint is excited to garner the immense benefits of this new partnership."
"Asurint brings an innovative, customized solution to any type of company that is scaling and growing their employee base, and we are excited to announce them as a new customer," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Our solution perfectly aligns with Asurint's customer-focused business model while reducing costs and streamlining processes."
About Asurint
Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. For more information, please visit https://www.asurint.com/
About BillingPlatform Corp.
BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/
