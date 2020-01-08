LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) will host a live panel discussion and media event with leaders from Daimler AG and ExxonMobil discussing how quantum computing will radically change the world in a CES Super Session today, January 8, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. PST. The panel will be available via livestream starting at 3:00 p.m. PST here. Watch to understand why many believe quantum is the next big thing in technology and how it promises to unlock tremendous value — including the discovery of new drugs and materials, batteries that are 1000x better, efficient supply chains and new transportation systems.
What:
Live panel discussion, "Enter the Quantum Decade"
When:
Wednesday, January 8
3:00-4:00 p.m. PST / 5:00-6:00 p.m. CST / 6:00-7:00 p.m. EST
Where:
Livestream available at https://live.ces.tech/detail/video/6119329177001/enter-the-quantum-decade or attend in-person at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N257
Panelists:
- Dario Gil – Director, IBM Research (Moderator)
- Jeannette M. Garcia – Senior Manager for Quantum Applications, Algorithms and Theory, IBM Research
- Andreas Hintennach – Senior Manager for Battery Research and Technology, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development, Daimler AG
- Vijay Swarup – Vice President of Research and Development, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company
Additionally, see an IBM quantum computer in the Las Vegas Convention Center Grand Lobby (GL-7), or download images (Credit: IBM) here.
Examples of companies working with IBM to explore quantum computing's potential include:
- Delta Air Lines: Transforming experiences for customers and employees, and addressing challenges across the day of travel
- Anthem, Inc.: Improving the consumer healthcare experience and enhancing privacy and security
- Daimler AG: Exploring optimization, machine learning and materials science across the automotive industry for the design of new batteries
- ExxonMobil: Developing next-generation energy and manufacturing technologies
- Mitsubishi Chemical: Applying quantum computing to help develop lithium-air (Li-air) batteries with greater energy density
- JPMorgan Chase: Developing improved methodologies for financial modeling and risk management
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory: Addressing energy science problems including computational chemistry, high energy physics, and material design
- Keio University: Exploring applications for battery chemistry, pattern classification, and financial optimization and risk analysis
- CERN: Expanding research into the basic constituents of matter for better understanding the fundamental laws of nature and advancing scientific understanding of the universe
- JSR: Studying quantum chemical calculations to potentially lead to the discovery of new materials for the electronics industry
- Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group: Working to analyze financial risk faster and to improve AI for financial services use cases
- Cambridge Quantum Computing: Working to solve problems in the areas of quantum chemistry, finance and optimization and improve data security
- Zapata Computing: Focusing on quantum computing for the enterprise, including security, chemical research and supply chain optimization projects.
To learn more about IBM's presence at CES, please visit https://newsroom.ibm.com/ces.
