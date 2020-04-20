PHOENIX, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RepairSmith today announces the at-home car repair and maintenance service is now available in the greater Phoenix area. The southwest expansion brings safe, 'No-Contact Car Repair' direct to car owners and fleets.
RepairSmith is also extending its $100K program offering free, 'No-Contact Car Repair' with an additional $10,000 donation to Phoenix residents to support members within the community who are facing hardship because of the coronavirus. This includes government workers, service workers, delivery drivers, healthcare professionals, employees of grocery stores and pharmacies, volunteers.
Through the program, individuals can receive up to $500 in free repair and maintenance services to keep their car safe and operating during this critical time. All repairs will be completed on a first come, first served basis, following an application review.
"RepairSmith's at-home repair and maintenance service is the safest and most convenient car service available," stated CEO Joel Milne. "Our 'No-Contact Car Repair' service eliminates contact during appointments, and our mechanics are disinfecting tools and high-touch areas such as steering wheels, keys, door handles and more. Through our free repair program, we have helped medical professionals, delivery drivers and other essential workers. We are excited to extend this program to the greater Phoenix area to do our part during this unprecedented time."
RepairSmith offers on-site repair and maintenance for car owners at their home or workplace and on-location service for fleets. All mechanics are certified technicians and all work is backed by a 12-month, 12,000-mile warranty. RepairSmith is backed by Daimler AG, one of the most trusted and successful global automotive companies.
Individuals in Arizona can learn more and apply for RepairSmith's free 'No-Contact Car Repair' here.
With RepairSmith's expansion, the company is also creating new jobs for mechanics. Mechanics interested in working for RepairSmith can apply for a full-time position here.
About RepairSmith
Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles. RepairSmith provides safe, 'No-Contact Car Repair' for car owners to deliver car repair and maintenance directly to their car. The company is backed by Daimler AG. RepairSmith currently serves Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Phoenix with additional service locations opening in 2020. RepairSmith has been recognized by Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work,' and one of the 'Top 50 Startups to Watch in 2020,' and also received Business Intelligence Group's '2020 BIG Innovation Award.' To learn more, visit www.repairsmith.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.