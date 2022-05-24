Bigbelly is the world leading waste & recycling solution for public spaces. It is deployed in all 50 states, over 60 countries, with over 70,000 units worldwide. Public spaces deploy a complete solution of Bigbelly products, including cloud-connected waste stations, solar-powered compactors, multistream recycling kiosks and more. The Bigbelly solution also serves as a platform to host telecom equipment and IT, improving connectivity while hiding in plain sight. (PRNewsfoto/Bigbelly)