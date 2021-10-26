CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive Titling Company (ATC), the automotive industry's leading provider of tax, title, and registration data for dealers, lenders, and auto technologies, announced today that Michael F. Schmidt has been named Chief Financial Officer. Schmidt has more than 30 years' experience in all aspects of finance in both the automotive industry and at SaaS companies.
Schmidt will be responsible for driving the financial strategy of ATC as it continues its aggressive growth trajectory.
"I am very excited to join ATC because it provides a high-value service to its clients, it is rapidly growing, and the market potential is virtually unlimited," says Schmidt. "It's good to be back in the automotive industry—one of the primary drivers of our country's economy—and at a company that is having a huge impact on the digital automotive retailing economy."
Schmidt brings to ATC his deep knowledge of all aspects of finance, operations, and high-growth companies, both private equity sponsored and publicly traded. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer for defi SOLUTIONS, a SaaS provider of integrated technologies and services for lenders within the auto origination and servicing market. He holds a B.B.A. Degree in Accounting from Cleveland State University.
"We are thrilled to have Michael join the ATC team," says Ken Alley, president of ATC. "We are in a period of rapid growth, and as our industry-leading technology helps bring more clients on board, Michael will be key to helping us ensure we continue to grow organically, as well as from outside investments. He knows finance, he knows the industry, and we couldn't be happier to have him on our team!"
About ATC: Automotive Title Company (ATC) provides the most accurate tax, title, and licensing data in the automotive industry to make the car buying experience easier for shoppers and more profitable for dealers, lenders, and auto technology companies. Visit http://www.autotitling.com for more information.
