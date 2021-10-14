LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atellio, the modern creative operations software company that helps brands scale their creative content production from brief to deliverable today announced the appointment of Sarah Berger as Director of Business Development. The new appointment comes after the company unveiled several "first and only" product advancements that will further adoption of the data-driven platform across the creative ecosystem, helping brands and their creative partners maximize the full benefits of their content investments.
This new executive appointment underscores Atellio's growth trajectory, as the company reports a 100% increase in new customers in 2021. "Atellio is committed to helping our customers differentiate and connect with meaningful creative content by measurably automating the mechanics of creative operational processes— we're seeing an ever-increasing volume, velocity, and demand for engaging creative content," said Nick Gubbins, Atellio's Co-founder and CEO. "We are always listening to our customers, working to deliver a great experience for creative teams with software and workflows designed for them. Sarah brings a tremendous amount of strategic enterprise sales experience that will help in our ongoing conversations with companies as we work to expand and exceed customer demand."
Sarah Berger joins as Director of Business Development at Atellio, bringing more than 25 years of experience in marketing, product management, and strategy roles. Her technology areas of expertise include digital asset management, business process management, and marketing technology. Sarah joins the Atellio team from open-source content services platform company Nuxeo (recently acquired by Hyland Software), where she served as a sales director. Prior, she held senior sales and technical roles at IBM, HP, and in the software startups in San Diego and Boston.
"Atellio's customer wins speak for themselves. The company's growth trajectory has been phenomenal. By providing an alternative to spreadsheets, meetings, emails, and IT workflow tools, our customers have delivered award-winning creative work 41% faster than before. We offer experience built specifically for the creative community," said Berger. "I'm excited to join the team and I look forward to working closely with senior leadership to get the message out about Atellio's first-to-market creative platform. We offer a great enabler to help brand creative teams produce high quality content on budget and at scale."
