- Joining Atento's board of directors will be Oliver Feix and John Madden of HPS, Roberto Rittes for GIC, and Antenor Camargo of Farallon, effective June 24 - Board appointments follow the firms' independent acquisition of Atento shares from Bain Capital - New board provide significant support as Atento continues executing its ambitious transformation plan, with the clear objective of keeping positioning the Company as one of the world's most relevant and innovative customer experience and BPO providers