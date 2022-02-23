UTRECHT, Netherlands, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V., a global leader in business travel and expense management, since 1995, today announced the appointment of Martina Eggler as Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned industry professional with more than 30 years' experience in the travel industry, Eggler will lead brand management, marketing and communications, product marketing, distribution channel management, sales support, and customer success in the 140+ countries that the global travel management company serves.
"The philosophy of ATG is a combination of smart technology and a hands-on approach to the customer experience," said Eggler. "I completely understand that a value-driven methodology is in the DNA of ATG. I recognize that each client is unique, and pledge to reinforce and support our value proposition of fully customized service. This is a key differentiator of ATG, and I am so proud to be a part of an organization that puts the customer first."
Eggler brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Before joining ATG in 2020 as General Manager for the DACH region, she spent two years as Vice President of Global Accounts and Partnerships at HRS GmbH. Prior to that, she served 19 years for Carlson Wagonlit Travel Beheermaatschappij, B.V., where she was responsible for sales and account management and marketing, and then was appointed Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Stints at TRX Germany GmbH and KUONI Reisen GmbH rounded out her impressive background in corporate travel management.
Eggler will report directly to Tammy Krings, Chief Executive Officer of ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V. "In her role as General Manager for ATG Travel in the DACH region, Martina successfully led activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with a clear focus on growth," said Krings. "ATG is unique. Our consultative roots and DNA are unique. Our product powerhouse status is unique. Our service model is unique and it takes someone who has lived it to really express the value and benefits that come with such uniqueness. Being in her third year with ATG, Martina has lived ATG's uniqueness and is well suited to deliver a marketing strategy that promotes ATG in the global marketplace, to sophisticated travel professionals."
About ATG
ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V., headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands, is a global travel & expense management leader and a technology product powerhouse, offering a revolutionary combination of high touch service and innovative and proprietary robotic booking solutions, centralized global quality control, data management insights, a true global user platform and a suite of human resources products. ATG is also a global international franchise of market leading travel management companies. ATG offers regional, company-owned offices in The Americas (USA), Europe/Middle East/Africa (Frankfurt, Germany) and Asia Pacific (Shanghai, China) and franchise partner offices covering 140+ countries with 7,800 global employees and a worldwide turnover representing over $7.2 billion. https://atgglobaltravel.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/61494/admin/
Media Contact
Liz Lane, Team Fleisher Communications, +1 614-558-6666, Liz@teamfleisher.com
SOURCE ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V.