SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacramento-based athletic apparel startup NoBrakes Athletics has closed its first round of funding.
The company offers premium athletic products at an affordable price using innovative fabrics, such as bamboo.
"I wanted to create an apparel line that athletes could feel comfortable wearing to the gym but also wear out in an everyday setting," explained Jake Longoria, the startup's founder and CEO.
"The bamboo blend we use makes for a soft shirt that is durable and flexible, yet also sturdy enough for running, lifting weights, or indoor cycling."
NoBrakes' signature bamboo t-shirt costs $25, whereas a comparable one in the premium market could cost upwards of $80. They plan to release additional apparel items later this year.
"Premium-made athletic wear gets really expensive really quickly and it doesn't have to be," Longoria said.
He founded the company in 2019 after struggling to find workout apparel that he felt comfortable and confident in. Longoria, a Sacramento native, played high school basketball at Sacramento Country Day School and currently attends New York University's Stern Undergraduate School of Business. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic and NYU's closure, Longoria decided to raise funding ahead of schedule since he could dedicate more time to the venture.
"I started researching fabric blends and stumbled upon this blend of bamboo, cotton, and spandex. It was soft so you could lounge around at home, breathable to workout in, and feels substantial enough to wear out to a meeting."
Longoria then launched NoBrakes, a phrase he hopes will "instill a sense of relentless work ethic and inspire change."
"NoBrakes just means nothing can stop you; the only option is to go harder, especially when you're faced with obstacles or insurmountable odds," Longoria said.
"Just like our clothes, I want people to be able to take that mindset beyond athletics and apply it to every aspect of their lives"
In August 2019, NoBrakes began with a successful launch of their pre-collection, consisting of their signature bamboo shirts and accessories.
"People really fell in love with the shirt—as well as the message behind it," Longoria said.
The lead investor in the round came from Sacramento-based ESM Ventures. "We were impressed with Jake and the NoBrakes team and their energy and passion. Athletic apparel is a huge market and they have a unique product to offer at a compelling price point," ESM Ventures Principal Joe Jaszewski said in a statement.