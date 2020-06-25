NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions (BHPS), a health care enablement company, today announced a collaboration with Atlantic Health System to offer an integrated delivery network to self-insured employers. Through the collaboration, Atlantic Health System will become the fifth New Jersey-based health system to join BHPS' proprietary Create network. Create partners with health care systems to offer employers integrated delivery networks for their self-funded health insurance plans. Integrated delivery networks reduce fragmentation of care, thereby improving quality, patient outcomes, and member satisfaction.
"Our partnership with Atlantic Health System is a natural fit," said Michelle Zettergren, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "As one of New Jersey's top health systems, it shares our vision for a health care future where plan sponsors, providers and members work together to promote the health of our communities. It is this collaborative spirit that powers Create's transformative potential and brings employers directly to health care systems, and we are honored to work with Atlantic Health System on this important mission."
Powered by a passionate workforce dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey, including 11 counties and 4.9 million people.
With the Create Atlantic Health System network, self-insured employers can offer their New Jersey employees the option to receive coordinated medical care exclusively from participating Atlantic Health System providers — through a simple, low cost health plan that focuses on quality. BHPS supports its customers and their employees with compassionate concierge service, a state-of-the art technology platform featuring an award-winning mobile app, and a complete suite of Third Party Administrator (TPA) services.
"Atlantic Health System is committed to innovative solutions that improve access to affordable health care," said Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Atlantic Health. "Our extensive network of hospitals, physician practices, home care and community-based health services is designed to deliver expert care and convenience to patients and families across New Jersey. We look forward to an innovative partnership with Create to improve the health and well-being of businesses and teams throughout the state."
About Brighton Health Plan Solutions
Brighton Health Plan Solutions (BHPS) is an innovative health care enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how health care is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. BHPS goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on BHPS, visit BrightonHPS.com.
About Atlantic Health System
Atlantic Health System has a long-standing tradition of providing exceptional patient outcomes and experiences. Home to seven award-winning hospitals including Morristown Medical Center, the number one hospital in NJ according to U.S. News & World Report, Castle Connelly and Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals, the system has been ranked first in New Jersey in consumer preference by Monigle and first among health systems in New Jersey as a "best workplace" by both Modern Healthcare and Fortune Magazine.
Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health needs across a wide array of settings, including Atlantic Medical Group, one of the largest multi-specialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,000 physicians and providers, 12 urgent care centers, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute, Atlantic Home Care and Hospice and Atlantic Anywhere's Virtual Visits. Facilitating connections between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.
For more information visit AtlanticHealth.org.
