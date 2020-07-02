Atlas_Corp__Atlas_Declares_Quarterly_Dividends_on_Common_and_Pre.jpg

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows: 

Security

Ticker

Dividend per
Share

Period

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Common

ATCO

$0.125

April 1, 2020 -
June 30, 2020

July 20,
2020

July 30,
2020

Series D
Preferred

ATCO PD

$0.496875

April 30, 2020 -
July 29, 2020

July 29,
2020

July 30,
2020

Series E
Preferred

ATCO PE

$0.515625

April 30, 2020 -
July 29, 2020

July 29,
2020

July 30,
2020

Series G
Preferred

ATCO PG

$0.5125

April 30, 2020 -
July 29, 2020

July 29,
2020

July 30,
2020

Series H
Preferred

ATCO PH

$0.492188

April 30, 2020 -
July 29, 2020

July 29,
2020

July 30,
2020

Series I
Preferred

ATCO PI

$0.50

April 30, 2020 -
July 29, 2020

July 29,
2020

July 30,
2020

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

