LONDON, United Kingdom, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per
Period
Record
Payment
Common
ATCO
$0.125
April 1, 2020 -
July 20,
July 30,
Series D
ATCO PD
$0.496875
April 30, 2020 -
July 29,
July 30,
Series E
ATCO PE
$0.515625
April 30, 2020 -
July 29,
July 30,
Series G
ATCO PG
$0.5125
April 30, 2020 -
July 29,
July 30,
Series H
ATCO PH
$0.492188
April 30, 2020 -
July 29,
July 30,
Series I
ATCO PI
$0.50
April 30, 2020 -
July 29,
July 30,
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
For more information visit atlascorporation.com.