TAYLOR, Mich., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil Company has been awarded the three-year contract for emergency fuel delivery by the United States Postal Service (USPS), valued at $1.5 million. The contract is effective June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2023, with options for extension through 2027.
Atlas has been the prime awardee of the USPS emergency mobile fueling contract since 2013, which previously covered the continental U.S. The new contract has expanded to cover all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and includes gasoline and diesel fuel for USPS generators and its extensive fleet of vehicles.
"We consider this contract a great honor and take this responsibility very seriously because of the mission critical nature of mail service for everything from prescription drugs to Social Security payments," said Atlas' Vice President of Emergency Services, Jeremy Whiddon. "As we've seen recently with the COVID-19 pandemic– if you don't have a contracted vendor with diversified supply points and nationwide reach, you're going to run into potentially fatal supply challenges. Our technology, logistics, supply, and experienced emergency fueling team provides our customers' peace of mind knowing Atlas is ready to support operational uptime anywhere, at any time."
This news comes just in time for peak wildfire season across the Southwestern U.S. and the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which is projected to be above average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Atlas has supported USPS through many natural disasters over the past decade and won USPS' Supplier Excellence Award for its extraordinary service throughout the 2017 hurricane season after a quadruple emergency deployment for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Nate and Maria. Throughout these deployments, Atlas provided as much as four times the amount of equipment and personnel required by the contract and extended its coverage offshore to support USPS' needs in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Atlas continues to make significant investments in emergency assets, training, and technology to ensure that its emergency fueling services continue to be as fast, safe, and efficient as possible.
"When an emergency strikes, we always answer the call," said Atlas' Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. "Our team knows how timely these emergency fueling events can be and is thoroughly trained to respond with great care, speed and accuracy. We look forward to continuing to advance our emergency fueling services and growing our partnership with USPS for many years to come."
About Atlas Oil Company
Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, marine and oilfield services.