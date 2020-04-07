DENVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, is thrilled to announce that Sarah Galligan has been elevated to Controller, also serving on the executive leadership team.
Galligan has always had a knack for real estate. Inspired by her father, a successful real estate agent with over 35 years of experience, Galligan landed her first job at Land Title, where she learned the ins and outs of the industry. Five years later, she joined Atlas and was the company's very first hire!
"In our industry's rapidly-changing landscape, it is rare for a first-hire to be with the same company nearly a decade later," said Ryan Boykin, Co-founder/Partner. "Sarah stood out then and continues to stand out today, making her the undeniable choice for this leadership position. She is dedicated and capable, with a work ethic and can-do attitude our whole team greatly admires."
As Controller, Galligan is responsible for conducting monthly financial reporting for third party owners, as well as Atlas' internal companies. She also manages account reconciliation, account support, payroll and various human resource duties.
Galligan's strong work ethic goes beyond her daily responsibilities. In years past, she co-led Atlas' community engagement efforts, #AtlasGivesBack. Her passion for and commitment to community is evident during these unprecedented, challenging times. For many weeks, she has been diligently making St Joseph Hospital-approved protective masks for Colorado community members in the front line of the pandemic.
"Throughout my journey at Atlas, the founders have instilled a deep sense of empowerment, responsibility and trust in me, nurturing my growth as a female leader and encouraging me to be my most authentic self," said Galligan. "Atlas has not only uplifted me personally but also the community we serve. Not many companies can say that, and I could not be prouder to collaborate with our team in my role as Controller."
About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas is a distinctly different real estate company specializing in: Investment; Property Management; Institutional Acquisition; a full-service Buy/Sell Brokerage; and a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Serving Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, the group transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,200 residential units. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.