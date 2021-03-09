PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atmosera, a Microsoft Gold Partner and leading Microsoft Azure Expert MSP providing Azure services on a global scale, announced today that is has purchased Wintellect, an Atlanta based world-leader in app modernization and development, Azure DevOps, Data and AI and IT training.
"I am very excited to welcome the Wintellect team to Atmosera. With the divestiture of our colocation business earlier this year, this acquisition allows Atmosera to become more deeply embedded in the Microsoft Azure Ecosystem with world-class, end-to-end Azure service offerings," said Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera.
Both Atmosera and Wintellect have deeply seeded roots in technology. Combining Wintellect's industry leading practice around DevOps, automation, Data & AI, and cloud-native application development with Atmosera's industry leading managed Azure services creates a one-stop shop for Azure system integration, application design and development, managed Azure, and Azure InfoSec & Compliance.
The combined staff includes a roster of Microsoft MVPs, ALM/DevOps Rangers, and other industry-leading subject matter experts and influencers. "Wintellect was Microsoft's #1 outside training partner worldwide for 15 years. Team members have written dozens of software books, authored hundreds of technology articles, and keynoted conference events around the globe. The combined services and thought leadership we bring to clients is second to none – we are now defining the category for application and Azure infrastructure expertise and service delivery," said Scott Harvey, Atmosera's CTO.
"By joining forces with Atmosera, we are able to provide a broader, deeper, and more robust service offering together than we were able to individually. With two companies both 100% focused on Microsoft Azure, we will provide transformative, full spectrum Azure solutions delivered via one company," added Todd Fine, President of Wintellect and Microsoft Regional Director.
With 25 years of deep engineering and 24x7x365 support and management within our DNA, Atmosera understands mission critical Azure service delivery. From InfoSec and Compliance, to DevOps, Azure Automation, and Advanced Data Services, our clients trust us as the managed Azure experts supporting their business-critical applications.
Wintellect is a world-leader in software development, Azure cloud platform and services, and IT training. Founded by a team of technology experts renowned in the industry, Wintellect is recognized as a leader in full lifecycle application development; mission critical architecture design and implementation; Azure cloud (both apps and infrastructure); mobile development with Xamarin; Data & AI; and advanced training for developers and cloud engineers.
