BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Atrescine continues its unstoppable expansion throughout Latin America. Thanks to a new agreement, the channel with the best Spanish cinema of all times, today begins expanding its coverage in Argentina, where it is already available on channel 328 - FLOW, Telecom's entertainment platform.
For the chief executive officer of ATRESMEDIA Internacional, Mar Martínez-Raposo, "Atrescine came to FLOW with a very attractive content proposal, due to its variety and the quality of its titles, especially at these times when it is responsible to spend the majority of our leisure time at home."
Antonio Álvarez, director of programming for Telecom, said that "through this agreement with Atrescine, we have continued redoubling our efforts to provide high-quality international content in Argentina, and we continue promoting FLOW so that our clients can continue to enjoy new family content on the various devices connected in their homes."
Atrescine offers the Argentine public a complete catalogue with all genres, and great movies that have been added to the Telecom platform so they can be seen on demand from any device. Among some of the most noteworthy content are: 'Extraños,' 'Heroína,' 'Las Maras,' 'Los Aires Difíciles,' 'Nubes de Verano,' 'Besos para todos,' 'El amor perjudica seriamente la salud,' 'Sobreviviré,' 'Tierno verano de lujurias' and 'Azoteas'
About Atresmedia Internacional
Atresmedia Internacional heads the ATRESMEDIA Group, which includes four international channels: Antena 3, Atreseries, ¡HOLA! TV and Atrescine, as well as the Atresplayer Premium platform. Positioned as one of the global leaders in producing and distributing content in Spanish, ATRESMEDIA is also the European operator with the most channels outside its own borders, with a presence in all Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, as well as in the USA, Canada and Europe. Atresmedia Internacional is committed to quality and variety through a complementary supply of content.
About Flow:
Flow is the most innovative and developed live and on-demand content platform in the region. It is always developing, growing, and incorporating new exclusive content. It also has differential functionalities, including: watching from the beginning, watching programs that have already been broadcast, recording in the cloud, pausing live, continuing on another device, and having multiple profiles, among others. Through Cablevisión Flow, currently more than 13,000 hours of on-demand content can be enjoyed from all devices, including more than 200 complete series, as well as different music and gaming content.
