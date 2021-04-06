SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attainia, Inc., the industry leader in medical equipment planning software for healthcare new construction, renovation and expansion projects, has named two key leadership hires to support the company's aggressive growth goals for 2021: Ron Villarreal as chief finance officer, and Kevin Keller as vice president of sales.
"These two new additions come at a time of significant growth for our company," DJ Chhabra, Attainia's CEO and chairman of the board, said. "With their experience and successes in the software industry, I'm confident they will provide the leadership we need to achieve our aggressive goals."
Villarreal brings more than twenty years of finance and accounting experience to Attainia, with a specialty in the software as a service (SaaS) industry. He most recently held a position at NextHealth Technologies and had previous roles at Price Waterhouse and Disney.
Keller joins Attainia as a seasoned software sales leader, most recently selling to the healthcare vertical. His previous roles included positions at UKG, Ascentis and Paychex, Inc.
With company growth in mind, Attainia is ramping up efforts to add talent while staying focused on product innovation and excellence. The company has doubled its sales organization in the past 12 months, and is actively recruiting for additional roles in sales, research and development, and other key departments.
"2021 is absolutely the year Attainia is poised for growth," Chhabra said. "With the right people in place and solid momentum with our product development, we are expecting a monumental year."
About Attainia
With more than 1,000 member hospitals, Attainia is the industry leader in medical equipment planning software for healthcare new construction, expansion and renovation projects. Attainia supports informed healthcare capital asset decisions by providing real-time insights, project management support, and powerful collaboration solutions in a cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit Attainia.com.
