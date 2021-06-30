CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Cannon Lambert, Sr. of the law firm of Karchmar & Lambert, P.C. was recently named the new president of the Cook County Bar Association. During the ceremony, which took place on June 11, 2021, Mr. Lambert was sworn in by Illinois Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. Mr. Lambert's wife, Amy, and his children, Ivory and Cannon II, were present to proudly witness this historic event.
Cannon Lambert, Sr. is a well-respected trial attorney who has achieved national recognition for successfully representing clients in personal injury and civil rights cases. He represented Sandra Bland, a Black woman from Naperville, Illinois who was wrongfully arrested in Texas and later found dead in a jail cell. He not only obtained a settlement of $1.9 million for Ms. Bland's family, but through the case, he was able to ensure that the jail where the incident occurred implemented historic and revolutionary policy changes. He has also been able to obtain numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for injury victims, and he is a stalwart advocate for victims' rights.
The Cook County Bar Association was founded in 1914 by a group of Black lawyers who were looking to address discrimination and other issues affecting African-Americans in the legal community. During its history, the bar association has continued to promote equality and justice for people of all races. For over 100 years, its members have worked to challenge civil and moral violations of the law, oppose injustice, and protect the rights of African-Americans. Mr. Lambert is proud to be able to lead this association and ensure that it will continue to promote these goals in the 21st century.
About Karchmar & Lambert, P.C.:
The attorneys of Karchmar & Lambert, P.C. fight tirelessly on behalf of injury victims, helping them seek justice in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, dog bites, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. The firm also provides experienced and dedicated representation in cases involving police brutality and civil rights violations, and it works to ensure that law enforcement officials are held responsible for the violations of people's rights while also fighting for policy changes that will protect the lives and dignity of Americans. To contact Karchmar & Lambert, P.C., please call 312-977-1300 or visit https://www.getthecannon.com/.
