ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S.-based law firm of Capovilla & Williams recently announced that attorney Dan Higgins has joined the firm.
Higgins is a decorated combat veteran, having served as Sniper Team Leader, Rifle Platoon Leader, and Logistics Officer in units such as the 3rd Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 75th Ranger Regiment, and 19th Special Forces Group. During his time in the U.S. Army, he was regularly entrusted to lead complex and dynamic national security missions, often times working in an operational capacity with intelligence community partners and tier-one counter-terrorism units such as Delta Force and SEAL Team Six.
Robert Capovilla, founding partner of Capovilla & Williams, believes that Higgins' ability to work under pressure will be an asset to his team of top-tier trial lawyers. "Dan has proven over many years that he is fearless when it comes to fighting for causes he believes in," said Capovilla. "That attitude, along with his impressive skills as a litigator, will certainly produce positive results for the firm and those who hire us to represent them. We look forward to seeing Dan secure justice for our clients."
Higgins graduated from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science before earning his Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of San Diego. He later received his Juris Doctorate from the Mercer University School of Law where he founded and led the Mercer Law Criminal Defense Association.
Higgins is dedicated to protecting the rights of military service members as part of the C & W Legal Team and is focused on getting his clients the justice they deserve. "I may no longer be in uniform, but I consider it a privilege to continue to fight for those who are," said Higgins. "I'm deeply committed to ensuring the rights, freedoms, careers, and reputations of our clients are protected."
About Capovilla & Williams: Nationally recognized for its work on behalf of military service members, veterans, and their families, the attorneys of Capovilla & Williams bring an unmatched commitment to obtaining justice. The firm represents clients across the United States and internationally in matters ranging from court-martials and administrative separation to discharge upgrades and other issues falling within the jurisdiction of U.S. military courts. The firm's attorneys are also known for their commitment to charitable groups and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of all community members and especially veterans in need.
