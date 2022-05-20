Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck Ltd. is comprised of multiple lawyers, all of whom believe in building strong client relationships and providing transparent and consistent communication.
ORLAND PARK, Ill., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former Illinois State Bar Association president, Attorney David Sosin, has completed his service to the ISBA. Attorney Sosin, who is a partner with the firm Sosin, Arnold, & Schoenbeck Ltd., is a knowledgeable and passionate attorney who is devoted to his clients and the success of his colleagues. Throughout the last few years of his service, the firm Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck has seen significant growth.
Attorney Sosin's dedication to the legal profession has earned him significant recognition throughout his career. This past August, Attorney David Sosin was honored by the Illinois Bar Foundation at the Fellows Reception for his outstanding contributions to the foundation, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the legal community as a whole.
Currently, Attorney Sosin serves on the Board of Directors for the ISBA Mutual Insurance Company. Additionally, Attorney Sosin served as President of the Illinois Bar Foundation. In 2011, Mr. Sosin was elected to the Illinois State Bar Association's College of Laureates. He formerly served as chair for several ISBA committees, including the Insurance Committee, Bar Services Committee, and Minority and Women's Participation Committee.
Attorney Sosin has concentrated much of his law practice on matters involving business law, commercial real estate law, zoning and land use, estate planning, commercial litigation, and government law. With decades of legal experience, Mr. Sosin has set a strong example for young lawyers, and he is an invaluable asset to his firm and clients.
"For me, the best part about practicing in a firm is that you get to continually learn from each other. There is no better person to learn from than David. He is generous with his time and his knowledge, and it has been my pleasure and privilege to be his partner, colleague, and friend for these many years," commented firm partner Attorney George Arnold.
Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck Ltd. is comprised of multiple lawyers, all of whom believe in building strong client relationships and providing transparent and consistent communication. The firm is lucky to have added numerous attorneys in the last few years who complement their cooperative approach to handling cases.
In 2018, Senior Attorney Margaret Manetti joined the practice. Recognized as a 2022 Illinois Super Lawyer, Manetti is proficient in handling cases involving commercial litigation and dispute resolution, commercial real estate law, business law, estate planning and estate administration, and government law. Most recently, Attorney Patrick J. Woytek joined the firm in 2021, representing business clients in commercial real estate, commercial transactions, zoning and land use, municipal law, litigation, and general counsel matters.
The firm is equipped with three hard-working and knowledgeable partners: Attorneys David B. Sosin, George J. Arnold, II, and George L. Schoenbeck, III.
The attorneys with Sosin, Arnold & Schoenbeck, Ltd. are highly active in their regional and state bar associations, as well as their local communities.
To learn more about this firm, visit https://www.sosinarnold.com/ or call 708-448-8141.
