RICHMOND, Va., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Elliott M. Buckner, partner of Breit Cantor Grana Buckner, is the newest president of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association (VTLA).
The 61st VTLA Convention 2020: "A Clear Vision for the Future" was scheduled to be held at The Greenbrier from March 26-29, 2020. This event would have included a formal appointment of Attorney Elliott M. Buckner as president of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.
The convention will now be held online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first totally online convention hosted by a Virginia statewide bar organization. During the live streamed event, Attorney Buckner will be recognized as the newest VTLA president.
Concerning the changes, Attorney Buckner stated, "I'll certainly miss seeing everyone at the convention, but the health and safety of our members and their families comes first. Our virtual convention was able to retain all of the amazing speakers and programs planned for the live convention, and it is really exciting to be able to use technology in this way. VTLA is bigger than a single convention, and regardless of how the honorary gavel is passed, I am incredibly honored to be the next president of VTLA."
Starting from the date of his (now virtual) swearing-in, Attorney Buckner will serve a one-year term as the organization's president. During his term, he plans to "continue advancing the diversity and inclusivity initiatives [the VTLA] began this year." He will support the mission of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association to defend the right to trial by jury and improve the state's civil justice system. Additionally, he will serve as a leader to the organization's nearly 2,000 members and be VTLA's primary representative and liaison to other bar organizations around the state. Membership in the VTLA is completely voluntary, as is the position of the organization's president.
Attorney Buckner becomes the fourth Breit Cantor Grana Buckner partner to serve as president of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. Attorneys Jeffrey Breit (1998), Irvin Cantor (2002), and Stephanie Grana (2016) have previously been elected and served as presidents of the VTLA.
Breit Cantor Grana Buckner is a Virginia-based law firm with offices in Richmond and Virginia Beach. The firm's experienced attorneys represent people who have been injured because of the negligence of others. To learn more about their firm or to schedule a free consultation with their legal team, call (888) 635-9500 or visit their website at www.breitcantor.com.