COLUMBIA, S.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates is pleased to announce that Rhodes Bailey has joined its team of attorneys. Bailey practices in all areas of personal injury law and has a strong track record of finding justice for those in need.
"I'm very excited to be joining the McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates team. The firm has a great reputation and is full of real attorneys who love the law and the people they serve. They have an excellent litigation department, and I'm honored to be joining it," said Bailey.
Bailey previously served at the Richland County Public Defender's Office for 10 years, where he rose to the position of chief litigator and discovered his passion for helping people in need.
"When people come to see a lawyer, it's usually when they're at one of the roughest periods in their lives. I enjoy being able to give them support, and to let them know that I'm in their corner. I really love helping people in that way, and I feel called to the job."
Bailey, who also practiced at the civil defense firm Grier, Cox, and Cranshaw, LLC, is looking forward to working alongside his new McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates colleagues.
"The firm has the resources and experience to bring about great results for our clients, and I'm delighted that the amazing attorneys and staff all share my client-centered approach," said Bailey.
Bailey is a member of the South Carolina Bar, and has served on the Bar Judicial Qualifications Committee and the South Carolina House of Delegates, and as co-chair of the Richland County Bar's Courthouse Committee. He is a graduate of the College of Charleston (2003) and the University of South Carolina School of Law (2007), where he received the Trial Clinic's Professionalism Award.
About McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates
With offices in Aiken, Camden, Columbia, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Sumter, the personal injury attorneys at McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates are ready to serve you. The firm specializes in all areas of personal injury, including drunk driving accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, or to receive a free case evaluation, call 1-803-590-9243.
