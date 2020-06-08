MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal, P.A. welcomes Wade R. Wacholz as the newest member of its team of seasoned business law attorneys. Wacholz was an attorney at Gislason & Hunter prior to joining Avisen. Wacholz works with business owners, farmers, and families to provide practical solutions and positive results. Wacholz focuses on business and farm succession planning, corporate law and governance, finance, estate planning and probate and forming LLCs and partnerships.
Wacholz's career includes several unique moments: he crafted the joint venture between the Blackhawks and the Bulls to construct the United Center in Chicago; he also helped shepherd the new Minnesota LLC Act through to adoption in 2015. Wacholz is active in several professional organizations including the MSBA Partnership/LLC Committee and the MSBA Business Law Section Council. He is a dedicated Blackhawks hockey and Twins baseball fan, serves as a pastor for Calvary Lutheran Church in Edina, and volunteers for various other community organizations.
According to Kim Lowe, one of Avisen's founding shareholders and its CFO: "Wade will be a great addition to the Avisen Team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. His practice will mesh well with Avisen's existing clients. We are proud to add Wade's substantial leadership and management experience and dedication to community and those to whom he ministers to Avisen Legal.
Avisen Legal was founded in August 2017 when a group of experienced business lawyers came together to bring curiosity, passion, creativity and fun…yes, even fun, to the legal services they provide to clients. As a business law boutique, Avisen Legal brings a team of highly capable transactional and C-Suite lawyers who deliver high-quality, efficiency and value. Additional information about Avisen Legal can be found at http://www.avisenlegal.com/.
Contact:
Kim Lowe
klowe@avisenlegal.com
(612) 584-3400
Related Links
http://avisenlegal.com/