GREENVILLE, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Wayne Hardee, senior partner with Hardee & Hardee, LLP, will open a new personal injury law office on West Arlington Blvd. He has partnered with his brother, Charles Hardee, for nearly 40 years helping injured clients. "My years with my brother have been fantastic. It has been both a successful and satisfying experience and I have been honored to be a part of that heritage." He continued, "Charles has his sons-in-law as an important part of his legal team, and I want to give them the opportunity to grow and manage their firm's direction."
Wayne Hardee started his legal career in 1982 with his brother Charles after graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill and Campbell University Law School. Through the years, the firm has successfully grown to one of the largest personal injury firms in eastern NC. Part of the reason for their success has been Wayne's unique approach to working with clients who were struggling with injuries from accidents or loss of a loved one. He literally has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles to meet with clients at nights and on weekends in their homes, hospital rooms, or businesses to review their cases, prep for trials, and deliver settlement checks. "I am humbled and very proud to have successfully handled thousands of cases over the years, many of these cases including litigating, arbitrating, mediating and negotiating for our deserving clients and their families in all types of personal injury and wrongful death cases resulting from car and tractor trailer accidents, motorcycle, drunk driving, boating, dog bite, and brain injury cases."
"It's true, I have put many miles on my vehicles but it's one of the most satisfying parts of my job…traveling to personally help families in times like these, when they need help." He added, "I have a new office location…but my dedication to families in need and my old school approach to helping them is the founding principle of my firm, and it will remain the same! If you or a family member have been in a wreck, call. We can start working on your case by virtual intake or at our new office, your home, your driveway, or wherever and whenever you are most comfortable." He continued, "It is a different world we live in than six months ago, but what has not changed is our dedication to client service and being sure you are treated fairly by the adjuster. We look forward to continuing to provide compassionate and one-on-one service to our injured clients for years to come."
The office of Wayne Hardee Law is located at 1609 West Arlington Blvd. near the hospital in the Thomas Professional Park. The modern design facility includes a large conference room for arbitrations and mediations, a multi-media center, and numerous offices. To help to give back to the community like he has done for 37 years, a double sided state of the art large digital sign out front will be made available to promote many non-profit and community service organizations throughout the year. A significant part of his senior staff will be joining him, some who have been with him throughout their entire career. "I have been blessed with a staff who shares the same commitment of helping families get through difficult times. Their dedication has been a significant part of our successful outcomes for thousands of families all over eastern North Carolina."
The office will open officially on July 1st, 2020.
For more information, please contact the office at 252-238-4040
Contact: Wayne Hardee Phone: 252-238-4040 Email: wayne@waynehardeelaw.com