IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orbee Auto, a leading marketing analytics and data solutions provider to the auto industry, announced today the appointment of Atul Patel as Chief Executive Officer. Atul Patel worked closely with co-founder Daniel over the last five years and has served in the role of Chief Operating Officer. Patel has been with Orbee for over 5 years as both a co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, bringing insights and strategies that have helped the company grow exponentially since its start.
Patel brings over twenty years of experience in the digital marketing industry as an entrepreneur, co-founder, mentor, and advisor for over a dozen startup companies.
Recently, Journaya, a startup that he co-founded and built the patent for was acquired by Verisk. Along with Jounaya, Patel helped the acquisitions of his previous startups: LeadROI, Optimal Social, OneScreen, and Optimal.com.
With Atul Patel as Chief Executive Officer and Peter Fong as Chief Revenue Officer, Orbee is poised to take its first-party marketing solutions to the auto industry to greater heights. One such solution set is Tier X, a solution designed to enable corporate-wide and centralized digital marketing across top dealership groups, distributorships, and companies.
"Atul has proven to be a successful leader wherever he goes-- with so many of his past employees still contacting him after years to look for advice," said Peter Fong, Chief Revenue Officer of Orbee. "Ever since I have started here at Orbee, he has made such a significant impact on the company and employees with his hands-on approach of really working closely with employees to help strategize the next steps to ensure the success of Orbee. We're very excited to have him on board as the CEO of Orbee."
"I am so honored to be given the opportunity to lead this amazing group of Orbee employees," said Patel. "I am proud of how far we've come and excited for the future. We have so much to look forward to, and I am proud to be a part of this journey as we continue to grow."
About Orbee Auto
Orbee Auto is redefining the way auto dealers use digital marketing to sell more cars with its marketing cloud designed exclusively for them. By unifying the critical aspects of today's digital marketing into a single platform, Orbee Auto makes it easy for auto dealers to launch, analyze, and optimize their campaigns harnessing their own first-party data to achieve powerful results across a list of growing channels and platforms including search, display, social, email, and video. Orbee Auto works with hundreds of individual franchise and independent dealers, partners with dealer groups, and collaborates with industry trade organizations to bring greater transparency and awareness to the industry. As a certified Google Partner and with proven results in Facebook advertising, Orbee Auto is a dealer's trusted platform in modernizing their digital marketing strategies.
