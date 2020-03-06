KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, announced that in 2019 year-over-year sales grew by 16.32 percent over 2018.
Building on several consecutive years of strong performance, AtWork once again experienced double digit year-over-year growth, and the company expects this trend to continue as they expand their nationwide footprint, with the goal of reaching over 300 locations, and $1 billion in sales, by 2029.
"We're pleased to see yet another year of double-digit growth and we're excited to have exceeded our target 15 percent year over year growth for 2019," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "As always, AtWork is serving the needs of our talent and clients from both a business development and customer service perspective. It is a direct reflection of our mission statement, to be 'AtWork For You' to our clients and talent on a daily basis, and our growth is the result of this continued commitment."
There is a growing need for staffing services for both job applicants and companies. This need combined with the strength and capacity of AtWork is exemplified by the success of current franchise owners. AtWork facilitated nearly 50,000 hires in 2019 and increased total hours billed by 12.9 percent.
For information about franchise opportunities, visit atworkfranchise.com.
About AtWork Group
AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tenn. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.