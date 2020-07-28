COVINGTON, Ky., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Covington, Kentucky, extending the company's reach in the greater Cincinnati area. The location is owned and operated by Walt and Angela Tracy, who also own AtWork's Cincinnati, Ohio location.
"With our expansion into Northern Kentucky we're looking forward to developing a strong presence in the state of Kentucky," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "By coupling franchise owners with a proven track record of success with the experience, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to realize why AtWork has been named a Best of Staffing award winner for 5+ years!"
"Being AtWork owners has given us the ability to live out our passion for connecting people with opportunities that come from employment and education," said Walt Tracy, Co-Owner of AtWork Cincy and AtWork Northern Kentucky. "We are excited to serve the Northern Kentucky region!"
The new office is located at 525 West Fifth Street, Suite 124, Covington, KY 41011 and will place job seekers into jobs in the light industrial, manufacturing, administrative, janitorial, and warehouse and fulfillment fields. The business may be reached at 859-878-1708 or by visiting AtWork.com/NorthernKY.
AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.