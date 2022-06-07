(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)

 By AtWork Group

Leading national staffing franchise expands national footprint with new location

HARRISONBURG, Va. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Harrisonburg, Virginia, extending the company's overall reach in the eastern United States. The location is operated by Market Manager Frank McMillan and is located at 1807 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22802.

"We're so happy to see AtWork enter the Harrisonburg market under Frank's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking staffing professionals like Frank and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation."

Citing Harrisonburg's strong local economy and a desire to provide local businesses and candidates with an elevated hiring experience, McMillan is confident in the success of the new office.

"After 25 years in staffing and employment across Virginia and the U.S., I'm excited to get back solely to serving the Harrisonburg market," said McMillan. "My goal is to provide personalized attention for both job seekers and clients."

The new office will provide staffing services to the manufacturing, warehousing, and office/clerical industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 540-617-0082 or by visiting AtWork.com/Harrisonburg.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atwork-opens-new-office-in-harrisonburg-virginia-301562029.html

SOURCE AtWork Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.