MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, has been selected by the Eccles family to manage the Goldener Hirsch, an iconic hotel in Deer Valley, Utah that has been owned by the family for over 25 years. Voted the Best Ski Boutique Hotel in the U.S. for the last three years, the newly renovated, 18-room, luxury inn has been a fixture in Park City and is now writing a new chapter in its storied history with a dramatic expansion, featuring 40 residences set in two new modern buildings designed by acclaimed architect Tom Kundig. Nestled in the heart of Deer Valley in Silver Lake Village—a vibrant destination for fine dining, shopping and entertainment—the Goldener Hirsch is located just steps from Deer Valley's ski lifts, and offers easy access to Park City's Historic Main Street lined with historic buildings housing art galleries, boutiques, restaurants and bars.
"We are tremendously excited to expand our collection with the addition of the Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, one of the most beloved ski resorts in the U.S.," said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are honored that the Eccles family has entrusted Auberge to continue their legacy of managing one of the most spectacular ski hotels in the country."
Founded in 1992, the Goldener Hirsch is owned by the philanthropic Eccles family who have been a part of the development of Utah and skiing in the region since the late 1800s. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the inn pays homage to its historic namesake, a favorite of the Eccles family. Interiors are filled with ornately-carved and painted wood furniture imported from Austria, antiques collected from around the world and original paintings from the Eccles' private collection. Traditional alpine architecture, an antler chandelier anchoring the lobby and wood burning fireplaces in the guest rooms provide an ambience of timeless elegance and Old-World charm.
Today, Goldener Hirsch beautifully blends the historic charm of an Austrian-inspired inn with the modern lines of recently added mountain residences. The buildings, connected by a glass bridge and alfresco plaza, house alpine inspired accommodations ranging from inn rooms to sprawling multi-bedroom residences outfitted with full-service kitchens, contemporary living spaces and private balconies.
"We are delighted to be joining with Auberge Resorts Collection, who shares our passion for exemplary personal service provided in unique hotels. Under their banner, we know that the Goldener Hirsch will be the place for families to create lifelong memories," said Hope Eccles, president, Goldener Hirsch.
Alpine-Chic Accommodations
Set across four floors, the inn's 18 newly redesigned rooms and suites feature wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. Rooms start at 420-square-feet and are complemented by generously-sized suites up to 1,530-square-feet, including a two-bedroom signature suite that occupies the entire fourth floor. Antique hand-painted furniture, pleasant living areas, luxurious bathrooms and furnished balconies overlooking scenic mountain and village views offer a quiet respite any time of year.
New Residences
Now complementing the renovated inn's beloved old-world architecture and know-you-by-your-name hospitality are 40 modern one to three-bedroom alpine residences. Seamlessly blending classic with contemporary, the new residences epitomize a modern mountain aesthetic by harmonizing concrete, steel and expansive windows with the use of native materials and reclaimed wood appropriate to its alpine setting.
The residences are designed by a notable team of award-winning firms including Tom Kundig, founder of the Seattle-based Olson Kundig architecture studio, Think Architecture's John Shirley and Todd Lanahan's inspired interiors, along with the close involvement of the Eccles family. Ranging from 550-square-foot studios to spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences laid across 2,485-square-feet, each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, custom furniture and spacious living areas. Ideal for family and friends traveling together, residences boast full-service marble kitchens outfitted with Wolf and Subzero appliances, washers and dryers, gas fireplaces in the living room and master bedrooms, deep soaking tubs, and furnished balconies with sweeping views of Bald Mountain and Silver Lake Village and the Park City area.
The hotel is interconnected via a glass walkway and outdoor plaza, providing guests access to a range of luxurious amenities including an award-winning restaurant, lively après lounges, cafe, spa treatment suites, on-snow ski storage, ski boot locker room, a game room, as well as a rooftop fitness center, infinity pool and hot tub overlooking the awe-inspiring Wasatch Mountain range and Deer Valley Resort.
A range of new outdoor amenity spaces further link guests to the natural landscape that surrounds Park City. At the ground level, the ballroom and luxurious lobby frame the Terrasse with seating and fire pits, while a secret garden set into the hillside offers additional space for outdoor gatherings or just a pleasant escape. The resort also features a sunlit boardroom, new conference center with alfresco terraces and an exclusive private dining room, among many other unique venues for private events. Combined, the buildings introduce 21,000-square-feet of new amenity spaces for weddings, events and meetings.
Inspired Alpine Fare & Après Entertainment
Goldener Hirsch's award-winning restaurant and après lounges feature dining menus that skillfully marry Bavarian specialties with farm-fresh regional fare sourced from local Park City pastures. Popular dishes include Bavarian pretzel knots, four cheese fondue with toasted baguettes, a signature dish of crispy wiener schnitzel and apple strudel. Centered around a blazing hearth, the inn's intimate restaurant features wood-carved furniture, hand-painted ceilings and an alfresco terrace. A private dining room can also be booked for small parties.
Snacks and drinks can be enjoyed in the adjacent Antler Lounge, a chic and vibrant gathering spot that comes alive in the evenings with après cocktails and entertainment. The café offers gourmet selections throughout the day, from specialty coffee and breakfast to lunchtime and après fare paired with a curated cocktail and wine list.
Active Wellness & Cultural Pursuits
Voted the number one ski resort in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler, Deer Valley is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts no matter the season. The resort's mid-mountain location offers guests direct access to skiing Deer Valley's 100 miles of perfectly groomed runs, as well as hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding in warmer months. Other outdoor pursuits include fly-fish, golfing, hot air ballooning and exhilarating winter activities such as tubing, snowmobiling, dog sledding and snowshoeing. The Park City area is home to year-round concerts and festivals including the Sundance Film Festival, and a downtown district that offers family-friendly fun and a lively dining and nightlife scene.
Guests can relax after a rewarding day on the mountain with a customized massage in the resort's spa suites or soak in the breathtaking rooftop pool and infinity-edge hot tub. The fitness center also enjoys a prime rooftop location with floor-to-ceiling windows, state-of-the-art equipment and a unisex sauna. Personal trainers and yoga instructors are available on demand.
"Adding Auberge to the portfolio of luxury hoteliers operating at Deer Valley is an exceptional opportunity and will further enhance our collection of world-class lodging," said James O'Reilly, vice president of lodging for Deer Valley Resort.
"Goldener Hirsch offers a true sense of place that builds upon its Austrian heritage with forward-thinking contemporary design. It is a natural fit for Auberge Resorts Collection," said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are delighted to add our second property in Park City, which beautifully compliments our award-winning resort, The Lodge at Blue Sky, located just outside of the town of Park City in the Wasatch Mountains. Now, we also look forward to welcoming our Auberge guests to Goldener Hirsch, which is a remarkable mountain resort."
Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection is now accepting reservations. For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch
About Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection is an iconic hotel located in legendary Deer Valley, Utah. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the intimate resort's mid-mountain location offers direct access to over 100 miles of perfectly groomed ski runs, as well as warm weather outdoor pursuits. The resort's 18 newly redesigned rooms and suites offer old-world charm with wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and arched doorways, while 40 residences, set in two new modern buildings designed by acclaimed architect Tom Kundig, are outfitted with full-service kitchens, contemporary living spaces and private balconies. Resort amenities include a luxurious lobby, adjacent Terrasse with seating and fire pits, exclusive private dining room, unique venues for private events, and post-adventure wellness amenities such as a breathtaking rooftop pool, infinity-edge hot tub, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa suites. An award-winning restaurant skillfully marries Bavarian specialties with farm-fresh regional fare sourced from local Park City pastures, while the Antler Lounge, a chic and vibrant gathering spot, comes alive in the evenings with après cocktails and entertainment. Founded in 1992, the inn is owned by the philanthropic Eccles family who have been a part of the development of Utah's ski region since the late 1800s.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch
Follow Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram @thegoldenerhirsch
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts across three continents, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com
Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook Twitter and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Murphy O'Brien Public Relations
Media Contact
Rachel Zembraski, Murphy O'Brien, +1 9405978270, rzembraski@murphyobrien.com
SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection