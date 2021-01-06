LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $163 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers during the month of December 2020. AuctionTime.com's multi-day year-end auctions featured more than 13,000 lots sold from 1,400-plus sellers with over 27,000 unique bidders. Buyers from all 50 states and 57 countries participated in the December auctions.
AuctionTime will build upon the impressive December sales with numerous huge events in 2021, starting with a multi-day auction beginning on February 17th.
Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com's largest sale of the 2020 was the final auction in December, with sales proceeds topping $60 million. The upcoming multi-day February auction is likely to draw similar interest from bidders in this critical buying period.
The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
December 2020 AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $163 million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 27,000+
Total assets sold: 13,000+
2017 Caterpillar D3K2 LGP Mulcher Dozer
Sold Price: $171,900 (USD)
Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions
2015 Caterpillar 336F L Crawler Excavator
Sold Price: $141,316 (USD)
Seller: Cutting Edge Equipment
2016 Deere 644K Wheel Loader
Sold Price: $134,500 (USD)
Seller: Michael Wegener Implement
2016 John Deere S680 Combine
Sold Price; $235,100 (USD)
Seller: Ausra Equipment & Supply Company
2019 JCB Fastrac 8330 Tractor
Sold Price: $230,000 (USD)
Seller: J.B. Tractors, LLC
2015 Versatile 550DT Tractor
Sold Price: $201,000 (USD)
Seller: Probid Auction
2012 Peterbilt 379EXHD Sleeper Truck
Sold Price: $156,100 (USD)
Seller: Highmark Auctions
2006 International Paystar 5900 Hydrovac Truck
Sold Price: $100,250 (USD)
Seller: Fabick Cat Trucks
2015 Mack Granite GU713 Dump Truck
Sold Price: $100,734 (USD)
Seller: Fannon Land & Auction Co.
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
