LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 5,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the December 4th auction, bidding on over 1,800 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
December 4th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $17+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,800+
Total assets sold: 1,800+
Caterpillar 815F
Sold Price: $256,200 (USD)
Seller: Gilliam Realty & Auction
2015 Volvo EC220EL
Sold Price: $89,900 (USD)
Seller: Clark Heavy Equipment
2014 Caterpillar 320EL
Sold Price: $86,250 (USD)
Seller: Owen Equipment & Machinery
2018 John Deere 8400R
Sold Price: $275,600 (USD)
Seller: Kibble Equipment – Milbank
2016 John Deere 8345R
Sold Price: $192,200 (USD)
Seller: Sunsouth - Blakely
2007 Case IH STX530 Quad
Sold Price: $115,300 (USD)
Seller: TAC Enterprises
2012 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $91,100 (USD)
Seller: Rebel Auction
2012 Western Star 4900SF
Sold Price: $64,050 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service
2015 Freightliner Coronado 132
Sold Price: $62,418 (USD)
Seller: United Country - H5 Auction & Realty
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
