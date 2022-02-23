NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Advantage and AudioCardio, a data- and science-backed mobile app that aims to maintain and strengthen hearing by delivering personalized sound therapies for hearing loss and tinnitus, banded together to give veterans new discounts. Veterans Advantage VetRewards subscribers get an exclusive 30% OFF a monthly, semiannual, or annual subscription to AudioCardio's sound therapy app.
AudioCardio's Threshold Sound Conditioning technology stimulates the inner ear cells and has been clinically studied at Stanford University, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and Samsung Medical Center, with more than 75% of participants having a significant effect. Threshold sound conditioning works by continuously stimulating the cells just below the audible level in hopes of activating and supporting the cells responsible for hearing.
"We are honored to team up with Veterans Advantage to bring new and innovative hearing help to more veterans, " said AudioCardio CEO Chris Ellis. "Our threshold sound conditioning technology has been known to help with tinnitus and hearing loss, which many veterans suffer from. It's affordable, easy to use, and has no negative social stigma. We are excited to provide hope to people looking for a solution."
Inspired by his grandfather, who suffered from severe hearing loss that he believed was tied to serving as a hydraulics engineer and specialist in the Air Force, Ellis founded AudioCardio with our nation's veterans and military in mind.
"Veterans Advantage is always searching for ways to improve the lives of our members and we are excited to offer new discounts on AudioCardio subscriptions to our veteran community," said Scott Higgins, co-founder and CEO of Veterans Advantage, Army Veteran, and AudioCardio user. "We look forward to working with this app that was specifically started with veterans in mind," he added.
About Audio Cardio
AudioCardio is a data- and science-backed mobile app that generates personalized sound therapies and is designed for people with hearing loss or tinnitus. The app was started with veterans in mind. The founder's grandfather suffered from severe hearing loss and attributed it to his service as a hydraulics engineer and specialist in the Air Force. AudioCardio delivers personalized sound therapies work by stimulating the cells inside of the ear to help activate and support the cells responsible for hearing. It's like physical therapy for hearing.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
Media Contact
Roy Asfar, Veterans Advantage, PBC, 1 (877) 824-2563, press@veteransadvantage.com
SOURCE Veterans Advantage, PBC