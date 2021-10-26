LOD, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 12.1% year-over-year to $63.4 million; Quarterly service revenues increased by 26.7% year-over-year to $24.8 million.
  • GAAP results:

    - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 69.6%;

    - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 15.8%; and

    - Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:

    - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.9%;

    - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.4%; and

    - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. 
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 424,307 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $13.8 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $63.4 million compared to $60.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income was $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $7.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $13.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $184.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were about the same as of the end of both periods as the use of cash for the repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of cash dividends during 2021 was basically offset by cash generated from operating activities.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"In the third quarter of 2021 we saw continued momentum in our enterprise operations related to the UCaaS and Contact Center/customer experience (CX) markets. Contributing close to 85% of our revenues in the third quarter, and generating growth of above 20% year-over-year, the enterprise business provides a solid base for continued growth. At the core of this success was our UCaaS business which grew about 18% year-over-year and our contact center business which grew more than 20% year-over-year."

"We experienced continued expansion in our services operations as revenues from services grew more than 25% year-over-year, representing close to 40% of our revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and becoming key to our continued business expansion. Growth in our services business was substantially related to the shift towards use of cloud communications and our focus on becoming a leading provider of Teams Voice as a Service. The increase in Services revenue was driven primarily by strength in our professional and managed services offerings.  Key to this growth is our continued progress in generating recurring revenues with strong execution in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."

"We continue to enjoy success in expanding our Voice.ai operations where bookings grew more than 100% year-over-year for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021. We now forecast Voice.ai bookings for 2021 to reach a level of $5M for the full year. We continue to invest heavily in this growth engine and believe that it will grow to become a meaningful line of business for us in coming years. Voice.ai which is part of our AudioCodes Live  offering provides strong foundation for growth in recurring revenues over time," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

In July 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 03, 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 424,307 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $13.8 million.

Cash Dividend

On July 27, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, was paid on August 26, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 11, 2021.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 88,448



$ 40,934

Restricted cash

5,100



5,100

Short-term and restricted bank deposits

363



84,817

Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest

752



449

Trade receivables, net

40,270



34,518

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,102



8,631

Inventories

23,841



29,193

Total current assets

166,876



203,642









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term and restricted bank deposits

$ 94



$ 94

Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest

90,133



54,895

Deferred tax assets

9,362



12,081

Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,103



25,430

Severance pay funds

21,333



20,597

Total long-term assets

142,025



113,097









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

4,608



4,593









GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

36,577



36,791









Total assets

$ 350,086



$ 358,123









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term bank loans

$ 300



$ 1,200

Trade payables

5,204



6,984

Other payables and accrued expenses

31,960



28,531

IIA settlement liability

11,860



11,684

Deferred revenues

40,268



37,182

Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,987



9,178

Total current liabilities

98,579



94,759









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay

$ 21,858



$ 21,830

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

13,388



12,243

Long-term operating lease liabilities

12,760



19,436

Total long-term liabilities

48,006



53,509









Total shareholders' equity

203,501



209,855

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 350,086



$ 358,123

 

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



 Nine months ended



Three months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues:















Products

$ 113,423



$ 107,688



$ 38,610



$ 36,987

Services

69,398



54,420



24,798



19,577

Total Revenues

182,821



162,108



63,408



 

56,564

Cost of revenues:















Products

40,483



42,313



13,513



14,520

Services

15,884



11,839



5,772



4,065

Total Cost of revenues

56,367



54,152



19,285



 

18,585

Gross profit

126,454



107,956



44,123



 

37,979

Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

38,944



33,544



14,172



10,738

Selling and marketing

45,460



38,107



15,781



12,521

General and administrative

11,797



10,073



4,172



3,495

Total operating expenses

96,201



 

81,724



34,125



 

26,754

Operating income

30,253



 

26,232



9,998



 

11,225

Financial income, net

1,099



958



103



504

Income before taxes on income

31,352



 

27,190



10,101



 

11,729

Taxes on income, net

(4,856)



(8,323)



(1,838)



(4,765)

Net income

$ 26,496



$ 18,867



$ 8,263



$ 6,964

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.81



 

 

$ 0.61



$ 0.25



 

 

$ 0.21

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.78



 

 

$ 0.58



$ 0.24



 

 

$ 0.20

Weighted average number of shares used

in computing basic net earnings per share

(in thousands)

32,790



 

 

 

30,951



32,618



32,673

Weighted average number of shares used

in computing diluted net earnings per share

(in thousands)

34,005



 

 

 

32,484



33,843



34,198

 



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended



Three months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

GAAP net income

$ 26,496



$ 18,867



$ 8,263



$ 6,964

GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.78



$ 0.58



$ 0.24



$ 0.20

Cost of revenues:















Share-based compensation (1)

277



157



123



58

Amortization expenses (2)

204



204



68



68



481



361



191



126

Research and development, net:















Share-based compensation (1)

2,018



764



776



274

Selling and marketing:















Share-based compensation (1)

4,246



2,668



1,401



1,045

Amortization expenses (2)

10



45



2



15



4,256



2,713



1,403



1,060

General and administrative:















Share-based compensation (1)

3,286



1,984



1,174



720



3,286



1,984



1,174



720

Financial expenses (income):















Exchange rate differences (3)

(944)



(871)



38



(418)

















Income taxes:















Deferred tax (4)

2,763



7,678



1,094



4,524

Non-GAAP net income

$ 38,356



$ 31,496



$ 12,939



$ 13,250

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 1.11



$ 0.96



$ 0.38



$ 0.38

(1)  Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2)  Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.

(3)  Financial expenses (income) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(4)  Non-cash deferred tax expenses.



















Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

 

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended



Three months ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net income



$ 26,496



$ 18,867



$ 8,263



$ 6,964



Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net 

     cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization



1,746



1,681



588



562



Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

     accretion of discounts, net



1,241



38



500



38



Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net



(708)



423



284



(201)



Share-based compensation expenses



9,827



5,573



3,474



2,097



Decrease in deferred tax assets, net



2,729



7,637



1,082



4,510



Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of

      loans, marketable securities and bank deposits



(31)



 

 

(19)



(54)



(20)



Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets



5,705



5,720



1,843



1,822



Decrease in operating lease liabilities



(8,245)



(7,506)



(3,638)



(3,322)



Changes in IIA settlement liability, net



176



271



235



210



Increase in trade receivables, net



(5,752)



(3,653)



(3,267)



(1,010)



Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses



(960)



 

(1,749)



(1,757)



(1,732)



Decrease (increase) in inventories



4,748



(2,454)



794



(1,046)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables



(1,780)



(34)



2,588



1,983



Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses



3,429



 

(304)



3,197



673))



Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues



4,470



3,898



(1,119)



692



Net cash provided by operating activities



43,091



28,389



13,013



10,874



Cash flows from investing activities:



















Investment in short-term deposits



-



(84,000)



-



(84,000)



Proceeds from short-term deposits



84,454



674



151



223



Proceeds from long-term deposits



-



225



-



75



Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities



1,053



-



-



-



Purchase of marketable securities



(41,094)



(27,664)



(23,569)



(27,664)



Proceeds from sale of marketable securities



2,571



-



2,061



-



Purchase of property and equipment



(943)



(1,112)



(527)



(471)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



46,041



(111,877)



(21,884)



(111,837)























 

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended



Three months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Purchase of treasury shares



(31,199)



-



(13,848)



-

Repayment of bank loans



(900)



(1,865)



(300)



(627)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders



(10,865)



(7,587)



(5,563)



(3,721)

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net



-



85,426



-



(228)

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants



1,346



1,376



609



325

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(41,618)



77,350



(19,102)



(4,251)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



47,514



(6,138)



(27,973)



(105,214)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



46,034



69,773



121,521



168,849

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$ 93,548



$ 63,635



$ 93,548



$ 63,635

 

Company Contacts





Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

niran.baruch@audiocodes.com



Roger L. Chuchen

VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel:  732-764-2552

Mobile: 347-752-0780

roger.chuchen@audiocodes.com

 

