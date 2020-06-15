SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmedix today announced that Jennifer M. Carter, Vice President, Venture Operations at McKesson Ventures, will join its board of directors.
McKesson Ventures is a strategic venture firm that focuses on early and growth-stage companies. Backed by McKesson Corporation, McKesson Ventures targets companies that both catalyze and benefit from the key changes taking place in the U.S. healthcare landscape.
At McKesson Ventures, Carter leads a team responsible for investing, fund management, portfolio development, marketing and PR. She has over 20 years of healthcare experience from various roles across the McKesson enterprise ranging from strategy to Six Sigma.
"We're looking forward to Jennifer joining the Augmedix board," said Manny Krakaris, chief executive officer at Augmedix. "Her expertise in healthcare, especially the strategic development of innovative organizations such as Augmedix, will provide invaluable guidance as we continue to develop leading-edge solutions in telehealth and medical documentation."
Carter replaces outgoing board member, Tom Rodgers, McKesson Ventures SVP and Managing Director.
About Augmedix
Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care.
The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation.
Augmedix services are compatible with over 45 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems supporting telemedicine, medical offices, clinics and hospitals. The services have proven to save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increase productivity by as much as 30% and improve work-life satisfaction by 40%.
