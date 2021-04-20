ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnie.com is reprising its popular virtual conference series with its Spring 2021 Virtual Conference, a two-day event for radiology professionals, to be held online May 5-6.
"Advances in AI" will feature major thought leaders in radiology, with a particular focus on the intersection of AI and medical imaging. AI is increasingly being used to help radiology professionals in a variety of ways, from assisting in the interpretation of mammograms to performing image processing and helping radiologists respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of radiology professionals registered to attend AuntMinnie.com's two previous virtual events in 2020. Thousands have already signed up to attend "Advances in AI."
Each day of the virtual conference will feature keynote presentations followed by live Q&A sessions. A virtual exhibit hall will enable attendees to visit medical imaging vendors and learn about new technologies.
Topics to be presented at Spring 2021 Virtual Conference: Advances in AI include the following:
- Data Challenges of AI
- AI and Breast Imaging
- How to Get Paid for Using Radiology AI
- AI for Women's Health
- AI for COVID-19
- How Radiologists Can Benefit from AI in 2021
Each day will begin at 10 a.m. EDT and end at 5 p.m. EDT. Registration for the event is free.
"We're pleased to be able to once again offer high-quality content to radiology professionals using the virtual conference format," said Brian Casey, editor in chief of AuntMinnie.com. "We're confident that 'Advances in AI' will be our best virtual event yet."
Spring 2021 Virtual Conference: Advances in AI is being supported by an unrestricted educational grant from CureMetrix, the platinum sponsor of the event, as well as other sponsors in the radiology industry.
"Radiology has always embraced innovation, and just as AI has modified many aspects of our lives, it is making it possible for doctors to progress in being more efficient and effective while delivering better patient outcomes," said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMetrix. "With the aim of arming radiologists with the insights they need on the latest advancements, CureMetrix is honored to support AuntMinnie.com as the platinum sponsor of this year's conference."
About AuntMinnie.com
AuntMinnie.com is the premier online destination for radiologists, radiation therapists, interventional radiologists, and related professionals in the medical imaging industry, while AuntMinnieEurope.com serves the European radiology community. AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com feature the latest news, communities, continuing medical education, and board review education for medical imaging physicians, clinicians, residents, and medical students across the world. AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com are part of Science and Medicine Group.
Media Contact
Brian Casey, AuntMinnie.com, 415-908-2135, bcasey@auntminnie.com
SOURCE AuntMinnie.com