LIVONIA, Mich., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states and countries begin to reopen their economies, corporations are focused on Return to Work efforts. With requirements and policies changing frequently, managing documents requires significant effort to communicate content changes, as well as produce management reports.
At Ford Motor Company, Auros IQ was quickly identified as the platform to capture, distribute and report compliance to policies early in their Return to Work initiative.
Using Auros IQ, Ford Motor Company can distribute changes in policies, ensuring employees always have up to date information, while streamlining the production of management reports.
"With the importance of workforce health and safety in mind, we're pleased to be able to support Ford's Return to Work efforts, helping ensure their employees and facilities remain safe." – Josh Kullis, Technical Services Manager and Knowledge Aware Consultant at Auros Knowledge Systems.
About Auros Knowledge Systems
Auros Knowledge Systems is the leading Knowledge Aware software and service provider. With over 36,000 active users globally, Auros delivers knowledge in the flow of work for major corporations in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer products, heavy manufacturing, and ship building industries. To learn more about Auros, visit AurosKS.com.
