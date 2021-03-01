KELMSCOTT, Australia, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operations industries, announced today that it has acquired Spearhead Software. Spearhead is based in Kelmscott, Western Australia and is the leading provider of estimating, tendering, and calculation software for the Australian electrical industry. The transaction closed on February 26, 2021, after approval from Spearhead's owners, Kerry and Gillian Busby.
Founded in 1987, Spearhead Software is Australia's premier provider of estimating, tendering, and calculation software for the Australian electrical industry. Spearhead's products, which include calculation software PowerPac, estimating software Espro, quoting software QuoteMate, and LabourCalc for labour cost estimating, support thousands of contractors, designers, and engineers. All of Spearhead's products simplify processes and increase productivity with fast, accurate results. Spearhead has been led since 1994 by Kerry Busby, a software evangelist with over 25 years of experience developing software for the electrical industry. Busby will continue to lead Spearhead following the acquisition while combining with the resources of Brisbane-based LEVESYS software, which has provided ERP software to the Australian construction industry since 1989.
The Spearhead Software Group also includes EMAC online job management software as well as IT provider Compu Solutions which it will continue to support and sell as part of the Spearhead group.
"We are pleased to complete the sale and excited for Spearhead to join the JDM Technology Group. This ensures the long-term future of Spearhead and is a good home for our customers and employees," said Busby. "Joining a global group dedicated to construction software will enable Spearhead to benefit from JDM's global resources and expertise to create new value for our customers."
Known for its customer focus and commitment to creating exceptional software for the construction industry and having acquired numerous companies since 2004, the JDM Technology Group has a proven strategy for integrating acquired companies into its existing infrastructure. Through its North American electrical software businesses ConEst, Vision InfoSoft, and IndustrySmarts, JDM brings extensive global experience in the industry.
"With a global Buy and Build strategy, we do not end-of-life products: customers continue to be supported with their preferred software and services while enabling access to the best technology to support their success," said Jim McFarlane, CEO of the JDM Technology Group. "Spearhead's products, brand, and organization will continue to grow, ensuring that customers will continue to have great service and support from the same people they are used to. As a private, family business we focus on the long-term. This strategy continues to make the JDM Technology Group an excellent home for construction software companies."
"We admire and respect the success Spearhead has achieved over many years working in the industry and we're delighted they are joining the JDM Technology Group," adds Phil Johnstone, Managing Director of LEVESYS. "This transaction will ensure the right mix of independence and support to continue building that success."
Founded in 1987, Spearhead Software is the leading provider of estimating software to the Australian electrical industry. Its calculation program PowerPac, developed in conjunction with Standards Australia, and project based estimating and tendering software Espro, created in close consultation with Australian contractors, are Australia's premier electrical estimating software tools, used by thousands of users across the country. Spearhead remains on the cutting edge of technology, working closely with users to create new features and products for the industry. EMAC, part of the Spearhead Software Group, has provided online job management software to Australian contractors since 2012. Likewise, IT provider Compu Solutions has provided technology and support to Australia since 1999. For more information about Spearhead, visit http://www.spearhead.com.au. For more information about EMAC and Compu Solutions, visit http://www.emac.com.au and http://www.compusolutions.com.au.
JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 150,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 500 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, Micromain Corporation, MPulse Software, TeamWORKS and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT and Rendra in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
