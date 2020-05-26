Announcment_for_Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg
By Virtual Investor Conferences;Mining and Technology Metals Virtual lnvestor Conference;

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the Mining and Technology Metals Virtual lnvestor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing. 

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://www.tinyurl.com/0521VICAgendaPR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:   

Presentation

Tickers

Keynote Presentations from The Honorable Bill Johnston, Minister of Mines, Western Australia and Dr. Richard Blewett, Head of Mineral Systems, Geoscience Australia

Northern Minerals Ltd.

(ASX: NTU)

Arafura Resources Ltd. 

(ASX: ARU | Pink: ARAFF)

Lake Resources N.L.

(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

Thor Mining PLC

(ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

Theta Gold Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: TGMGF | ASX: TGM)

A Perspective on Prioritizing the Critical Metals by

Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute

Millennial Lithium Corp.

(OTCQX: MLNLF | TSX-V: ML | Frankfurt: A3N2:GR)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU | Frankfurt: NM9)

Energy Fuels Inc.

(NYSE: UUUU | TSX: EFR)

GoGold Resources, Inc.

(OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

