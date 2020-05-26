NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the Mining and Technology Metals Virtual lnvestor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
Presentation
Tickers
Keynote Presentations from The Honorable Bill Johnston, Minister of Mines, Western Australia and Dr. Richard Blewett, Head of Mineral Systems, Geoscience Australia
Northern Minerals Ltd.
(ASX: NTU)
Arafura Resources Ltd.
(ASX: ARU | Pink: ARAFF)
Lake Resources N.L.
(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
Thor Mining PLC
(ASX: THR | AIM: THR)
Theta Gold Mines Ltd.
(OTCQB: TGMGF | ASX: TGM)
A Perspective on Prioritizing the Critical Metals by
Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute
Millennial Lithium Corp.
(OTCQX: MLNLF | TSX-V: ML | Frankfurt: A3N2:GR)
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU | Frankfurt: NM9)
Energy Fuels Inc.
(NYSE: UUUU | TSX: EFR)
GoGold Resources, Inc.
(OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD)
