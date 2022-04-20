New technology partnership with StratusLIVE supports the mission of Autism Speaks with its modern fundraising and donor management nonprofit CRM.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today that Autism Speaks recently implemented its nonprofit CRM, StratusLIVE 365, to support their vision for a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.
Autism Speaks started their software selection in 2019. After a comprehensive review of available systems and navigating the global pandemic, they culminated the search with the choice of StratusLIVE in May 2021.
Lynn Happel, Senior Vice President, Information Technology & Data Support, Autism Speaks, stated, "as a nonprofit, building meaningful relationships with our donors is vital to the success of our mission work. Through StratusLIVE, Autism Speaks will have access to a leading-edge constituent relationship management platform, enabling us to optimize both donor stewardship and cultivation."
Happel added, "In addition, StratusLIVE's ability to directly integrate with the full Microsoft suite, will enable us to streamline and improve the efficiency of our fundraising, reporting and communication capabilities. The system automatically recognizes duplicate data before import, saving countless hours. StratusLIVE's level of security, commercial Microsoft platform, scalability, and profound nonprofit knowledge and expertise are key factors and unique features of StratusLIVE. The selection of StratusLIVE is a major step in the future growth of Autism Speaks as a best in class nonprofit organization and a critical investment in our infrastructure and process."
"We are thrilled to welcome Autism Speaks to our family of clients," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE Co-founder and CEO. "The StratusLIVE team designed our product to help nonprofits achieve their missions; we are pleased to know that our technology will play a role in assisting Autism Speaks to serve the needs of individuals with autism and their families."
About autism
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 44 children in the United States today.
About Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to http://www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About StratusLIVE, LLC
StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.
