NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractable is delighted to announce that Jimmy Spears will join its North America organization as Head of Automotive.
Spears joins Tractable after 30+ years working in the insurance and automotive industry, where he led USAA's Auto Claims Experience and Global Auto Physical Damage operations and strategy, and the Strategic Initiatives team at Farmers Insurance.
Leading the auto physical damage operations at USAA, his team was able to achieve the highest scores for 9 years running in the JD Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey. He accomplished this by eliminating periods of uncertainty, launching initiatives that improved trust between the policyholders and the claims organization, and increasing communication via digital channels. Also, in this role, he co-designed a rental car process that led to the fastest cycle times of any insurer as measured by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. A pioneer in automotive technology innovation, he holds multiple patents in the auto space, including in the areas of fleet management and rental operations. Prior, he served 13 years in the US Army and is a combat veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
At Tractable, Spears will support the North America leadership in driving adoption of Tractable's industry-leading AI products across the US and Canada.
Julie Kheyfets, Tractable's Head of North America, said: "We are thrilled to have Jimmy on board. He has deep expertise in virtually every aspect of the claims and vehicle repair process, as well as an unmatched track record of delivering award-winning solutions and customer experience in auto. Jimmy will work closely with our top corporate clients to help them unlock value with our technology and get their customers back on the road."
Jimmy Spears said: "The claims industry is being greatly augmented and transformed by AI. Tractable's solutions are far ahead of what I've seen in the US and global market, and I am greatly energized to be working with the company's exceptional team to help insurers and collision repairers adopt its ground-breaking technology solutions. My role is to primarily drive adoption of Tractable's AI products in the US, but I will also act as a subject matter expert for automotive and insurance-related product strategy decisions and R&D. I'm honored to contribute toward Tractable's mission of accelerating accident and disaster recovery."
Tractable has recently raised a $25m Series C investment, led by Georgian Partners, bringing its total funding to $55m. The investment will accelerate the company's expansion into new markets and deepen its footprint in existing markets. To date, Tractable's technology has been deployed across nine countries, with a focus on global top-40 carriers like Tokio Marine and the Talanx-Warta.
About Tractable:
Tractable develops artificial intelligence for accident and disaster recovery. Its AI solutions have been deployed by leading insurers across Europe, North America and Asia to accelerate accident recovery for hundreds of thousands of households. Tractable is backed by $55m in venture capital and has offices in London, New York City and Tokyo.