BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoAp, Inc., the leading automotive safety recall management software company, has been designated as a "Certified Rapid Recon Partner" by Rapid Recon, the auto industry's leading vehicle-reconditioning software provider.
Rapid Recon enables automobile dealerships to maximize used car sales and profitability by using workflow technology to manage and vastly improve speed-to-sale of their used vehicle inventory. AutoAp has powered the recall information within Rapid Recon's system since 2015. The new partnership will expand the relationship between the companies to bring AutoAp's full suite of services to Rapid Recon's clients.
AutoAp's services have helped thousands of auto dealers make better acquisition decisions, improve their safety recall repair management, avoid costly liability and generate significant warranty reimbursement and Customer Pay. The new partnership will enable dealerships to benefit from the full breadth of value that both companies bring.
Dennis McGinn, Rapid Recon's founder and CEO, told us "The time-to-line reconditioning performance for dealerships to be most competitive in their markets is an average 3 to 5 days. By incorporating AutoAp's Safety Recall capabilities as part of the Rapid Recon solution, not only are at-risk vehicles identified and corrected as necessary through the workflow but it mitigates potential million-dollar exposures. We've now had millions of cars go through the system and customers really benefit from it. Elevating our relationship so AutoAp can bring all of their best-in-class recall services is a natural progression to support dealerships."
"Both Rapid Recon and AutoAp are industry leaders in their respective areas," said AutoAp CEO Mark Paul. "With similar goals for our clients, Rapid Recon and AutoAp have many synergies and we have enjoyed a long, on-going relationship. We are very excited to jointly bring even further value to dealerships through this expanded partnership."
According to AutoAp's research, more than 20 percent of all vehicles on the road have at least one open safety recall. The publication of recalls is delayed by both the manufacturer and the National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA), with many being delayed for months. In addition, AutoAp's review of the NHTSA data found an error rate of nearly 30 percent and these errors persist.
AutoAp's dealer clients make more profitable vehicle acquisition decisions, obtain on-demand insights into financial and liability impacts safety recalls have on their operations and generate additional revenue through safety recall repair reimbursement, by automating cumbersome manual and error-prone systems.
About Rapid Recon
Rapid Recon is the #1 leader in enabling auto dealers to achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicators, they steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout their dealerships. Over 40,000 monthly users across over 2,400 auto dealerships use Rapid Recon workflow software to be more efficient, responsive and competitive.
Find out more at http://www.rapidrecon.com
About AutoAp, Inc.
AutoAp, Inc., a Beaverton, Ore., based company helps clients increase profitability, decrease liability and reduce customers'/drivers' risks, with the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely safety recall solutions. The company provides the industry's leading safety recall management technology to help franchised and independent auto and motorcycle dealers, automotive solutions providers, fleet management companies, corporate and government fleets and rental car companies, increase driver safety, lower liability, generate service revenue and reduce recall management costs.
Find out more at http://www.autoap.com
Media Contact
Michael J DeVilling, WestShore PR, +1 2488754207, mdevilling@westshorepr.com
SOURCE AutoAp, Inc.