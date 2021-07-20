(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that it has terminated discussions to acquire Altium Limited (ASX: ALU).

"Autodesk has a long track record of disciplined strategic acquisitions," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk. "While we did verbally improve our initial proposal, we were unable to agree on the basis to advance discussions. We respect the leadership team at Altium and wish them the best with their business."

