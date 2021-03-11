SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modal, which provides e-commerce to the world's leading automotive dealers and brands, today announced that Brandee Sanders, the company's Vice President of Marketing, will speak at Reuters Automotive Retail 2021. She will join fellow industry thought leaders as a panelist for "The Seamless Customer Journey" live webinar on March 11th at 10am EST/4pm CET.
"As the automotive retail and e-commerce world is increasingly transacted through digital products, it is becoming an absolute priority for leaders to be able to make data-informed decisions and move quickly to meet ever-shifting shopper and inventory demands, in order to have a true holistic view of their consumers," said Sanders. "With Modal's simple implementation and robust data insights, we are poised to transform the way thousands of dealerships and brands sell their cars, so I am thrilled to join Reuters Automotive Retail Summit to speak about at this pivotal time in the industry's development and share how organizations can prioritize their customer journey to create a seamless, transparent, fully end-to-end buying experience for their consumers."
During the live webinar, OEMs and Dealers will share how they are creating a 360-degree view of the customer to deliver the most connected experience both online and offline, from shop and explore to service. The panel will host four industry marketers to share how they are developing new models and adjusting to the customer of 2021 and beyond. Unsurprisingly, 2021 is the year where OEMs and Dealers focus on developing a world-class digital experience. Statistically, it has been proven that a customer's experience will impact their loyalty, spend, and sentiment towards a brand, and automotive is ramping up efforts to take on the 'Amazon' effect.
Speakers include:
- Brandee Sanders, Vice President of Marketing, Modal
- Robert Skinner, Lead Technology Strategist, FordDirect
- Andrew Pine, Global Director, Excite - CX, Porsche Cars North America
- David Green, Chief Technology Officer, Lynk & Co
- Moderator: Roger Lanctot, Director Automotive Connected Mobility, Strategy Analytics
To register for The Seamless Customer Journey, sign up here.
About Modal:
Modal provides e-commerce to the world's leading automotive dealers and brands, empowering customers with transparent digital commerce that fits into their existing website and showroom experiences. Founded in 2015 in San Francisco by Aaron Krane, the company delivers contactless, optimized, and fully transacted online buying. For more information, visit modalup.com and follow them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
