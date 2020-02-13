AutoNation and Automatic Labs, a SiriusXM Company, to Expand Coverage of Connected Car Program to Additional Stores and Customers

AutoNation Connected Car Program expands to additional markets Automatic Labs to demonstrate the Dealer Insights Platform during the NADA Show February 14th - 17th, 2020 In Las Vegas, Nevada With Automatic, AutoNation can send timely recall, scheduled maintenance, and engine light diagnostic notifications, and advise customers to schedule appointments at their AutoNation dealership