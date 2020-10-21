- Third quarter 2020 EPS from continuing operations was $2.05 compared to EPS from continuing operations of $1.11 in the prior year - Third quarter 2020 adjusted EPS from continuing operations was an all-time record $2.38, an increase of 102% compared to adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.18 in the prior year - Third quarter 2020 same-store Total Variable gross profit per vehicle retailed was up $966 or 28% compared to the year-ago period - Third quarter 2020 SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 66.0%. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 64.4%, an improvement of 800 basis points compared to the prior year - AutoNation plans to build over 100 AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores, with over 50 completed by the end of 2025 - AutoNation today announced that its Board of Directors increased share repurchase authorization to $500 million