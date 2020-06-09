AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoPets has hired Joshua Chandler as Chief Financial Officer as the company enters its next stage of rapid organic growth. Having bootstrapped its way to more than $40 million in revenue before pursuing outside funding, AutoPets continues to fuel its own exponential growth in 2020. Hiring Chandler to head the finance side of the business is the latest in a series of moves to build out the company's team as it gears up for further expansion.
"Joshua was the perfect fit for our CFO," said Jacob Zuppke, COO at AutoPets. "He has worked closely with entrepreneurs, presided over rapid organic growth, and brings valuable experience in the ecommerce and direct-to-consumer spaces that have been so successful for AutoPets. His perspective and expertise will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth."
Chandler brings more than 20 years of experience in driving financial results at ecommerce and direct-to-consumer companies. Most recently he served as CFO of ECS Tuning, a leading ecommerce distributor of automobile parts for European cars, where he joined as the company's first CFO and helped nearly quadruple revenue through organic growth and acquisitions. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Thane International, a consumer products company specializing in direct response marketing and ecommerce distribution channels. While there, he oversaw financial operations as the company grew revenue from $80 million to $400 million and expanded headcount from 50 to 400 employees worldwide.
"AutoPets has the team and the vision to expand and accelerate its incredible run of success," said Chandler. "As an integral part of that team, I'm confident that we will extend the company's winning streak and continue pushing the business to new heights."
In addition to hiring Chandler as CFO, AutoPets has hired a director of IT, software engineer, manufacturing process engineer, purchasing associate, four customer service agents, and 10 assembly line workers in recent months. Those hires bring the company's headcount to 120 as of June 1, divided between the company's Michigan headquarters and its Wisconsin manufacturing facility. AutoPets continues to hire and is currently searching to fill the following roles:
- Head of Data Analytics
- Head of International Business
- Product Specialists
- Assembly line workers
The surge in hiring for key roles follows a record-breaking start to 2020 for AutoPets as the company expands its direct-to-consumer ecommerce model, globally. AutoPets launched its Litterbox.com monthly cat box subscription in March, and is preparing to begin shipping Feeder-Robot, a Wi-Fi enabled automatic pet feeder, later this summer.
About AutoPets
AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and President Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019/2020 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 100+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com/about-us.html.